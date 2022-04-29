Election 2022: Cocke County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Mayor:

Rob Mathis

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Cocke County Trustee

Rob Mathis (Rob Mathis)

Biography: Rob Mathis has served as the Cocke County Trustee for the last 12 years. He has over 25 years of leadership training and experience in diverse fields including business development, operations management, military leadership, education, finance, volunteerism, conflict mediation, and government. He has led teams of five to five hundred people in environments ranging from classrooms to boardrooms to factory floors and the sun-scorched sands of Iraq. He has a passion for leadership and helping his community to fully achieve its God-given potential.

Michael A. McCarter

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Senior Marketing Manager -Ole Smoky Distillery of Gatlinburg

Michael McCarter (Michael McCarter)

Biography:

Republican

Seeking the office of: County Mayor for Cocke County

Born and raised in Cocke County.

Attended: Cosby High School, Walters State Community College and UT-Knoxville

Age: 47 Married: 21 years -(Sharon Hiers) two sons ( Caleb 20 and Bryson 18)

Senior Marketing Manager -Ole Smoky Distillery of Gatlinburg ( 10 years)

Former two-term County County Commissioner

Former Chairman of the Cocke County Commission

Former member of the Cocke County Election Commission

Former Chairman of the Cocke County Election Commission

Sheriff:

C.J. Ball

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: Current Cocke County Chief Deputy

CJ Ball (CJ Ball)

Biography: CJ Ball, married to Tiffany Ball with two children Taelyr (14), and Karter (4). Started his career with Cocke County S.O. full time in 2001. Started out as a corrections officer and is currently the chief deputy. He has worked in every position in this agency. Has an associates degree in law enforcement for Walters State Community College and is one class away from his Bachelors degree from Bethel University. He has several hundred hours of training in law enforcement and has several awards for supervisor of the year. He is a faithful member of the Newport church of Christ, member of the Newport Kiwanis club, and a member of the Police Benevolence Association.

Hollis Emmons

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cocke County

Profession: N/A

Hollis Emmons (Hollis Emmons)

Biography: I am 48 years old. I was raised within a half-mile of my farm (The Red Hill Field of Dreams) where I host the Triple T Bull Riding rodeos, as well as several charity events as they arise to help out the community. I have graduated from the Basic Police Recruit School in Greeneville, TN. Twice, once in 1999 and then again in 2007. I worked as a deputy sheriff, steadily working my way up to a lieutenant with the department. I served 21 years to my community. As I became closer involved as a supervisor within the department. I observed behavior in my superiors that was less than honorable. It became very clear to me that Cocke County was not receiving the service that it should receive. Cocke County needs new light, new ideas, revamp old ideas and strategies to clean up the drug abuse and crimes running in the county. The great citizens in our county want to raise their families and retire in a safe place.

