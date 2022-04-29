Election 2022: Cumberland County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Allen Foster

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Cumberland County

Profession: Current Cumberland County Mayor

Cumberland County Mayor Alan Foster (Cumberland County)

Biography: Allen Foster currently holds the office of Cumberland County Mayor. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Tennessee Technological University (TTU) in 1992, majoring in Business and Management Information Systems. In 2014, Mayor Foster received his Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership from TTU.

Mayor Foster’s work background in information technology is varied across many economic sectors. His career started at the Treasury Department, and includes owning his own small business, working for a not for profit hospital, serving as the manager for a tier one automotive supplier, and working in higher education.

Mayor Foster was first elected to office in 2002 as a Board of Education (BOE) representative. While on the BOE, he was elected Chairman of the Board for three consecutive terms. He chose not to run for a second term of office. He was first elected to the Cumberland County Commission in August of 2010 and was re-elected in August of 2014 before being elected Cumberland County Mayor in August of 2018.

Mayor Foster’s elected service and work background has given him a knowledge base and skill set that has proven beneficial in both private and public settings. He has developed many contacts on the local, state, and federal levels during his service to the citizens of Cumberland County. His background has proven to give him considerable experience in dealing with complex issues and in finding effective solutions.

Mayor Foster resides in Cumberland County Tennessee with his wife of almost 32 years, Rebecca. Rebecca is the District Director for U.S. Congressman John Rose and the former Chief Nursing Officer of Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville Tennessee. They have two children together, Brooke and Shade. Brooke recently completed her DNP doctorate degree to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Shade is a Police Officer for the City of Crossville.

Mayor Foster stated, “It has been a little over four years since I campaigned to be Cumberland County Mayor – speaking about how I believed the next Mayor must have experience, leadership, and vision – and how I believed I had those traits. The campaign was successful, and I was elected in August of 2018.

Since that time, I have assembled a great team and we have worked hard on difficult issues in order improve our community and to meet our potential. Issues like broadband, delinquent taxes, lawsuits, retail and industry, public transportation, education, capital improvements, and improving our first responder services. Building relationships has been a key component during this process. These relationships are essential for us to have success.

I am excited and humbled to say that I will be running for re-election with no opponent. Thank you for this opportunity to serve you. It is a responsibility I take seriously. I would appreciate your complimentary vote on May 3 in the primary election and again on August 4 in the general election.”

Sheriff:

Casey Cox

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Cumberland County

Profession: Current Cumberland County Sheriff

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox (CCSO)

Biography: Sheriff Casey Cox was elected Sheriff of Cumberland County in 2014. Sheriff Cox began his law enforcement career at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. He has worked in all aspects of law enforcement, starting as an E911 operator, corrections officer, patrol deputy & supervisor, and criminal investigator. Sheriff Cox worked for approximately six years as a narcotics investigator where he was assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Narcotics Task Force. He served as Chief Investigator for approximately 4 years before being elected Sheriff.

Sheriff Cox is a member of numerous boards and community organizations. He currently is the Vice Chairman of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Board (AHIDTA). AHIDTA Executive Board provides leadership and direction on issues pertaining to drug enforcement throughout 94 designated counties within Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia. HIDTA is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Sheriff Cox has been appointed as a member of the State of Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, a member of the Cumberland County E911 Board, Cumberland Prevention Anti-drug Coalition, Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, and Fraternal Order of Police. Sheriff Cox is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He is a graduate of Cumberland County High School and has a degree in Business Management. He has been married to his wife Laura for 29 years. Sheriff Cox is a deacon at the Linary Church of Christ where he and his family attend.

