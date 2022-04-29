Election 2022: Grainger County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Mike Byrd

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Current Grainger County Mayor



Biography: Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd is seeking re-election in the Republican Primary May 3, 2022. He was first elected to this office on August 2, 2018. Mike is a lifelong resident of Grainger County and has been a committed conservative his entire adult life. Mike is married to Camilla Jarvis Byrd and is the father of three children. Prior to his political career, he spent 40 years managing the operations of a communications company that has locations in five (5) different states. During his tenure, he has helped bring to fruition many improvements to Grainger County with one of those being the completion of a baseball/softball field in the Washburn Community.

Over the past three (3) years, the Mayor and County Commission have secured over six (6) million dollars for Grainger County through State and Federal grant funding to assist with pandemic mitigation, building renovations, park improvements, emergency communications equipment upgrades, patrol & EMS vehicles, new election commission building, sewer and water projects etc. These federal and state funds were secured at zero cost to our taxpayers.

By utilizing Federal and State grant funding, Grainger County has decreased their capital outlay debt by approximately $1M while re-issuing our capital bonds for a savings of $1.5M dollars for the remaining term of eight (8) years.

Mayor Byrd is a current member of the Executive Board of East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA), the East Tennessee Development District (ETDD), the East Tennessee Regional Agribusiness Marketing Authority (ETRAMA), the Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority and an ex-officio member to the Industrial Development Board and Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Holbrook

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Indian Ridge Community

Profession: Part owner of Greenlee Campground



Biography: My name is Mike Holbrook and I am a candidate for Grainger County Mayor. I live in the Indian Ridge community and I’m a proud Christian saved by grace. I’m a husband, father, step-father and grandfather of 11 grandchildren. I’m part owner of Greenlee Campground, a family-run business for over 32 years.

One of my main goals is to unify Grainger County and be a Mayor for all Grainger Countians.

Bruce McDaniel

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: N/A



Biography: I am a 40 plus year resident of Grainger county. I grew up and attended school in Grainger. At the age of 19 years, I left and joined the United States Naval Submarine service. I have 15 deterrent patrols onboard nuclear ballistic missile submarines. I have participated in 14 test launches of ballistic missiles from submarines. I retired from the Navy in 1995 and moved back to Grainger county in 1998. Since then, my career has taken several paths. I have worked in plant maintenance, warehouse manager, and have been a rental manager for a local forklift company.. But my most rewarding position has been with BAE systems, a government contractor for 7 years where I managed several multi million dollar secure programs for the NSA.

Sheriff:

Richard “Rico” Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Detective at Jefferson County Sheriff Office.



Biography: My name is Richard Collins also known by most people by my nickname Rico. I graduated from Walters State with a degree in criminal justice. I have worked in law enforcement for 25 years serving the community in several different roles.

Supervisor Sergeant at Jefferson City Police

K-9 Officer

School Resource Officer

Detective at Grainger County

Currently a Detective at Jefferson County Sheriff Office.

I love my community and I am committed to making Grainger County the safest place to live and raise a family.

Ronnie Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Grainger County deputy



Biography: My name is Ronnie Collins, I am a 2003 graduate of Rutledge High School. After High school I served as an infantryman in the US Marines and reserves for 6 years and served two combat tours in Iraq. Upon returning from Iraq I married my high school sweetheart Autumn Collins. My wife and I have been together for 20 years and have two sons Tanner and Griffin Collins. I began my public service career as a dispatcher for Grainger County E911. I have worked as a jailer and became a certified police officer after attending Walters State Police Academy. During my career I have handled3 police k9s, served on multiple SWAT teams and plain clothes/under cover work, I am a certified fire 1 firefighter with hazmat awareness, hazmat operations, and I am an emergency medical responder. My passion is serving my community, giving back, and helping people. I hold multiple instructor ratings and bring leadership and training capabilities along with willingness and drive to make my community better for future generations!

James K. Harville

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Grainger County

Profession: Current Grainger County Sheriff



Biography: Sheriff James Harville is currently serving his second consecutive term. He is a lifelong resident of Grainger County. He is a graduate of Washburn High School and Walters State Community College (AS Degree in Criminal Justice.) Sheriff Harville has 28 years of law enforcement experience including services with Grainger County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

