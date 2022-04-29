Election 2022: Hamblen County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Bill Brittain

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Current Hamblen County Mayor

Biography: Bill Brittain is running for re-election as Hamblen County Mayor in 2022 to continue his work making Morristown and Hamblen County a better place to live, work and to raise a family.

Bill has focused much of his time and energy developing partnerships to build the county’s economy, to promote education, to improve county services and to manage the county’s finances.

Brittain, a Republican, was first elected county mayor in 2010 after serving 16 years as County Trustee. During his time as county mayor, Bill has taken on some of the county’s biggest challenges.

He has teamed with employers, educators and trainers to energize workforce development efforts to help prepare workers with the technical and problem solving skills needed for today’s jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, education and other retail service industries.

He has taken an aggressive approach to managing the County’s finances. The last financial audit shows the County ended the 2021 fiscal year with the largest reserves in history. It also has its best credit rating and one of the lowest property tax rates in East Tennessee.

He has worked diligently with the county commission to address the overcrowded, deteriorated conditions of a 43-year old county justice center. Work has begun on the construction of a new facility that is a 50-year solution to the issue.

Bill wants to finish what he has started. He asks for your vote and support in the May 2022 Republican Primary and the August general election.

Christopher Jordan Black

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Public Relations Consultant

Biography: Chris is driven and optimistic. At age thirty-two, it’s been said that he has accomplished more than many individuals twice his age. From serving as a civic committee chair at age seventeen to leading the fight against unnecessary bureaucracy on behalf of the students of Tennessee’s public universities during his undergraduate years, he understands the importance of living a life in public service. Chris is a lifelong resident of Hamblen County and is a proud graduate of Morristown-Hamblen High School West, The University of Tennessee and Liberty University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts, two Master of Arts in Public Policy, and a Juris Master. When he isn’t on the campaign trail, Chris works as a Public Relations Consultant. In his spare time, he serves in an array of advisory and leadership roles for clubs and organizations throughout the Southeast. In consideration of his life’s experiences, coupled alongside an extraordinary passion to serve the 65,000+ residents of Hamblen County, he is uniquely qualified to serve as our next mayor. When elected, his primary areas of focus will center on addressing government spending and the gross public debt, restoring confidence in local government and addressing neighborhood inequality.

Dan Parks

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Morristown

Profession: Veterinarian

Biography: I grew up on a small fam in Parrottsville, TN, one of four siblings. I graduated from Cocke County High School and enrolled in college at the University of Tenn. I received my Bachelors degree in Animal Science. I was then accepted to the University of Tenn. College of Veterinary medicine and graduated with my Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1981. After spending a year in a practice in Ky., I returned to East Tenn. and practiced for several years in Cocke County. My wife Mitzi and I moved to Morristown 28 years ago. We began Five Rovers Mobile Veterinary Services, the first mobile house-call service for pets in Tenn. 24 years ago.

Mitzi and I have a small farm in Hamblen County where we raise and show registered Jerseys under the farm name of Aspen Grover Jerseys. We have three children and seven grandchildren. We are members of Freedom Fellowship Church in White Pine, TN where I am a deacon and serve on the security team. I have served in foreign missions since 2003, serving for 10 years in Venezuela and then more recently in Guatemala.

I have been a member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club Board of Directors, the Newport Kiwanis Club Board of Directors and served as President, the Cocke Co A&I Fair Association Board of Directors , the Morristown Hamblen Human Society Boards of Directors, and the Tenn. Jersey Cattle Club Board of Directors.

I am a candidate for the office of Hamblen County Mayor.

Dwayne Collins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Retired from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, current Adjunct Professor at Walters State Community College

Biography: Dwayne Collins retired from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security in 2019. His last assignment was with the administrative branch of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security where his primary responsibilities were research & development and the implementation of general orders and policy and procedures as it related to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security statewide initiatives. Prior to this last assignment, he served as Supervisory Agent, Bureau of Operations with the Office of Homeland Security, overseeing all Homeland Security Agents in their 95 counties of Tennessee. Dwayne also served as the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Training Advisor where he developed and implemented training programs for local and state law enforcement agencies across Tennessee as it related to the current state threat matrix.

Prior to working with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Dwayne began his career with the Morristown Police Department where he served as a patrolman and D.A.R.E. officer and worked as a narcotics agent with the Third Judicial Drug Task Force before being assigned full-time to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Appalachian High Intensity Drug Traffic Area (AHIDTA) Task Force where he investigated white-collar crimes, gangs, money laundering, and dangerous narcotics.

Near the end of Dwayne’s career with the Morristown Police Department, he served as a Sergeant in the Training Division and Lieutenant over the Support Service Division and as Accreditation Manager.

Dwayne has been teaching at Walters State Community College since 2014 as an Adjunct Professor in the Criminal Justice Department.

Dwayne holds a Masters’ Degree in Business Administration from Milligan College, Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College, and Associates of Applied Science Degree in Public Safety from Walters State Community College.

Todd Davidson

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Retired Detective

Biography: I’m a life- long resident of Hamblen County, graduated from Morristown West High School in 1986 and earned my college degree in Criminal Justice. Me and my wife Tammy have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. My late father (Otto Purkey) served as Hamblen County Sheriff from 1998-2006. I am a retired Detective with 31 years of service from the Morristown Police Department. Beginning as a Patrol Officer, I was promoted to Narcotics Detective, Investigations Detective, Patrol Supervisor, and finished my career holding the single Detective slot responsible for some 6,000 pieces of police evidence. I held certifications as a crisis negotiator, DARE Officer in our school system, Special Operations Team member, and Evidence Custodian working with all officers to maintain evidence integrity.

By definition, our current Sheriff’s retirement allows our citizens to vote for fresh ideas. I consider myself blessed that my 31 year law enforcement career has been right here in our community leading to strong relationships with in-county public safety agencies as well as contacts within state/federal agencies. I truly believe this makes me the best candidate for voter’s consideration because of my experienced attitude favoring Team of Teams approaches, conducting a top to bottom review of the Sheriff’s Department before guiding major changes, and forming a recruitment team (will include current staff) to bring the best employees to us instead of waiting for them to apply. A leader must have these attitudes to succeed and provide a good working environment.

Chad Mullins

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hamblen County

Profession: Operation’s Captain over all law enforcement personal

Biography: I have worked at the Sheriffs Department for the past 26 years, started as corrections officer and promoted thru the ranks of patrol to shift supervisor. I handled a K-9 for 7 years and also worked undercover in our narcotics/vice division. I continued my education while working full getting my degree in criminal Justice. I am one of the departments firearm’s instructors, defense driving instructors and certified in underwater search and recovery, member of the East TN meth task force certified in dismantling meth labs. My current position is operation’s Captain over all law enforcement personal.

