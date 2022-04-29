Election 2022: Hancock County
Meet the mayor and sheriff candidates in Hancock County.
Mayor:
Thomas J. Harrison
Race: County Mayor
Party: Republican
Address: Hancock County
Profession: Current Hancock County Mayor
Biography: N/A
Sheriff:
Brad Brewer
Race: Sheriff
Party: Republican
Address: Hancock County
Profession: Current Hancock County Sheriff
Biography: N/A
Chad Seal
Race: Sheriff
Party: Republican
Address: N/A
Profession: Corporal at the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department
Biography: I was born and raised here. My mother worked at the hospital here until she retired and my Dad was Chief of Police until he had to retire for medical reasons. I have worked in law enforcement for 26 years. My wife and I have lost 2 children and are now raising their children and we want all kids to have a safe environment to grow up in. I hope if elected to make some positive changes for Hancock County.
