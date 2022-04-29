Election 2022: Hancock County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Thomas J. Harrison

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Hancock County

Profession: Current Hancock County Mayor

Thomas Harrison (Thomas Harrison)

Biography: N/A

Sheriff:

Brad Brewer

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Hancock County

Profession: Current Hancock County Sheriff

Brad Brewer (Brad Brewer)

Biography: N/A

Chad Seal

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: N/A

Profession: Corporal at the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department

Chad Seal (Chad Seal)

Biography: I was born and raised here. My mother worked at the hospital here until she retired and my Dad was Chief of Police until he had to retire for medical reasons. I have worked in law enforcement for 26 years. My wife and I have lost 2 children and are now raising their children and we want all kids to have a safe environment to grow up in. I hope if elected to make some positive changes for Hancock County.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.