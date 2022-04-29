Election 2022: Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Mark Potts

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Jefferson County

Profession: Current Jefferson County Mayor

Mark Potts Jefferson County Mayor (Jefferson County)

Biography: Mark Potts has deep roots in Jefferson County. Mark’s family is a First Family of Tennessee and his mother Betty, who turned one hundred last October, is pretty confident that the family farm is at least a Century Farm. Mark, his wife, Heidi, and their children are proud to call Jefferson County their home.

Mark Potts currently serves as Jefferson County Mayor. He was first elected in 2018 and has since strived to make Jefferson County the best county it can be through promoting business, industry, tourism, and employment in our area.

Prior to his election to county mayor, Mark served as the Jefferson City Mayor as well as a City Councilman for Jefferson City. He also worked as a paramedic and supervisor for Jefferson County EMS for 21 years, caring for our citizens.

Mark Potts has built the relationships necessary to promote our Jefferson County on federal, state, and local levels. He is a firm believer that there is no better place to live, work, or visit than our county.

Sheriff:

Jeff Coffey

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Jefferson County

Profession: Current Jefferson County Sheriff

Jeff Coffey (Jeff Coffey)

Biography: Running for my second term unopposed. 32 years of experience in public safety as a paramedic and law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.