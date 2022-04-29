Election 2022: Jefferson County
Meet the mayor and sheriff candidates in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
Mayor:
Mark Potts
Race: County Mayor
Party: Republican
Address: Jefferson County
Profession: Current Jefferson County Mayor
Biography: Mark Potts has deep roots in Jefferson County. Mark’s family is a First Family of Tennessee and his mother Betty, who turned one hundred last October, is pretty confident that the family farm is at least a Century Farm. Mark, his wife, Heidi, and their children are proud to call Jefferson County their home.
Mark Potts currently serves as Jefferson County Mayor. He was first elected in 2018 and has since strived to make Jefferson County the best county it can be through promoting business, industry, tourism, and employment in our area.
Prior to his election to county mayor, Mark served as the Jefferson City Mayor as well as a City Councilman for Jefferson City. He also worked as a paramedic and supervisor for Jefferson County EMS for 21 years, caring for our citizens.
Mark Potts has built the relationships necessary to promote our Jefferson County on federal, state, and local levels. He is a firm believer that there is no better place to live, work, or visit than our county.
Sheriff:
Jeff Coffey
Race: Sheriff
Party: Republican
Address: Jefferson County
Profession: Current Jefferson County Sheriff
Biography: Running for my second term unopposed. 32 years of experience in public safety as a paramedic and law enforcement.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.