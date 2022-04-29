Election 2022: Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Democratic Primary Sample Ballot

Republican Primary Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Glenn Jacobs

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Current Knox County Mayor

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Knox County)

Biography: Growing up in a military family, Glenn learned the value of hard work, determination and respect for our precious freedoms. These principles continue to guide his life.

Prior to being elected Mayor of Knox County, Glenn spent more than 20 years as a professional wrestler, most notably as WWE Superstar and three-time world champion Kane.

After a Hall of Fame career as a professional athlete and a few decades as a small business owner, Glenn felt called to run for Mayor of Knox County to help others reach their full potential. In 2017, Glenn answered the call to serve and was overwhelmingly elected Mayor of Knox County in 2018.

As Mayor of Knox County, he has demonstrated strong, conservative leadership and focused on telling the rest of the world what Knox County citizens already know: Knox County is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Under Glenn’s leadership, Knox County has added over 2,500 jobs and seen $217 million in capital investment. He remains committed to creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in an engaged and vibrant community by prioritizing jobs, education and recreation.

Glenn knows that the best way for businesses to grow and create jobs is by getting the government out of the way. That’s why when the Knox County Board of Health tried to implement burdensome mandates, Glenn stepped in and fought for Knox County businesses. He led the fight to keep businesses open while much of the country was locking down.

Additionally, while other towns, cities and counties across the country raised taxes during the pandemic, Glenn held firm and didn’t increase taxes. By tightening our belt and making smart cuts, Glenn balanced the budget while continuing to make forward-thinking investments in our community. He’s provided raises for teachers and law enforcement officers, created three new schools and turned our county into a Second Amendment Constitutional County.

Now, Glenn is running for re-election as Mayor of Knox County. He is committed to strengthening our local economy, recruiting businesses to Knox County, continuing to pay down the debt, keeping our taxes low, eliminating unnecessary mandates, speaking out against the ongoing border crisis that has affected Knox County, supporting our local law enforcement officers, keeping our communities safe and protecting our conservative values.

Glenn is honored to serve such an incredible community, and he would be humbled to have your vote and support. With Glenn Jacobs as Mayor of Knox County, Tennesseans can expect four more years of strong leadership.

Glenn and his wife of more than 25 years, Crystal, live in Knox County with their family, including two daughters, two sons-in-law, two grandchildren and five dogs.

Bob Fischer

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Bob Fischer (Bob Fischer)

Biography: Public health and Covid response: “We cannot function as a major economic entity by pushing our hospitals to the brink of collapse twice a year. No CEO with half a brain is going to open shop in a town with these sorts of policies,” he wrote.

Fischer said Covid mitigation has been undermined “within the Glenn Jacobs cult,” yet some 60% of Knox Countians have gotten their first shot. “That tells me that the majority at least believe Covid is real. We will build on that.”

He concluded: “We don’t need draconian government enforcement and overreach; we need responsible government advocating for the best outcome for all. I think laws and mandates would be counterproductive at this point. … All this issue ever needed was responsible government response. We haven’t had that.”

Labor: Fischer will work to get every single job in Knox County above a poverty wage, which he says is $13.36 per hour, and to get county employees even higher. When he saw school system salaries: “I literally started crying, trying to figure out how some of these folks are even making it.”

Taxation: “Frankly, this county appears to be so mismanaged, that I’m not sure we’ll have to have (a tax increase). If a tax increase is legitimately needed, I will advocate for it. If we can fix things by eliminating fraud, double pay-outs, unneeded positions and corruption, we’ll do it that way.”

Deputies: Fischer will push to pay Sheriff’s Office deputies fairly, as professionals, and hold them accountable for professional standards. He is tired of “kicking that can down the road.”

Republicans: “I expect the Republican Party to ignore me until they can’t.”

Democrats: “I’ve got a good relationship with the party, but frankly, I’m not sure they know what to make of me as a candidate.” In other words, Fischer was not recruited to run.

Where else but America can a UPS guy square off against a professional wrestler for the county’s top administrative job? I love politics.

Tyler Givens

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: Norwood Neighborhood

Profession: Professional Engineer

Tyler Givens (Tyler Givens)

Biography: Tyler is a licensed Professional Engineer with 15 years of experience in Local, State, and Federal contracting on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure renovation projects. When he was laid off due to Covid, he spent his time between jobs helping folks facing eviction apply for the moratorium as well as taking food and water to the homeless. He saw how the under-resourced social services of Knox County are leaving Federal aid and grant money on the table, and he wants to change that. Tyler has lived in the Norwood Neighborhood of Knoxville since 2010. He lives with his partner Candace and their three rescue animals: two dogs and a cat.

Debbie Helsley

Race: County Mayor

Party: Democrat

Address: South Woodlawn

Profession: N/A

Debbie Helsley (Debbie Helsley)

Biography: Debbie Helsley is a fifth-generation Knox County resident and lifelong South Knoxvillian ready to bring her leadership experience to the table as Knox County’s next mayor. Helsley is a 15-year president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3805, former VP of the Tennessee AFL-CIO, founder and vice president of her local neighborhood association, and current secretary of the Knox County Democratic Party.

Debbie’s leadership and dedication to empowering the working class has uniquely prepared her to serve as Knox County’s next Mayor. Debbie is dedicated to addressing the real concerns of the people of Knox County whom she knows so well. As County Mayor, Debbie will fully-invest in our public schools, empower our neighborhoods, and make decisions about zoning and growth with intention and foresight. Debbie’s running to be that leader and deliver a more innovative approach to Knox County government.

Sheriff:

Jimmy “J.J.” Jones

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Jimmy Jones (Jimmy Jones)

Biography:

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Appointed Knox County Sheriff January 31, 2007 -October 5, 2007 by the Knox County Commission. Reappointed February 20, 2008. Elected Sheriff2010 and Re-elected 2014 until retirement on September I, 2018. Background includes a proven 39-year track record of law enforcement, leadership, and criminal investigation experience. Extensive supervisory experience supported by a strong ability to interact with and establish trusting professional relationships with all levels of law enforcement professionals. Draw from sound judgment and extensive law enforcement background to assess situations quickly, make decisions, and direct the responses of others.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, Knoxville, TN 6/05 -1/07 Assistant Chief of Administration: Coordinated response to major crimes in and out of Knox County; worked with the Sheriff and Chief Deputy to resolve personnel issues; instrumental in hiring and promotions.

KNOXVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT Knoxville, TN 12/99-6/05 Liaison Officer Assigned to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office (9/04 -6/05). Coordinated all correspondence between the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Also responsible for providing security and transportation for the Mayor of Knoxville. Special Police Officer (I 2/99-9104). One of the initial members of a newly created unsolved homicide squad ( cold case team). The primary responsibility of this unit is investigating unsolved homicides within the City of Knoxville, which date back to the early 1970′s.

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Knoxville, TN 4/80 -9/99 Chief of Detectives (3/97-9199). Promoted into this position as a result of outstanding leadership skills supervising up to 50 detectives with responsibility for all criminal investigations that occur in Knox County. Ensuring personnel follow the appropriate procedures for crime scene investigations, including Major Crimes (murder, rape, armed robbery, assault, child abuse, domestic violence, arson, etc.); Burglary (business and residential); Theft; Fraud; Forgery; Pawn Shop Detail; and Narcotics. Provided strong guidance to maintain high officer morale, encourage team work, and increase public confidence in law enforcement.

Additional Promotions within Knox County Sheriff’s Office: Lieutenant, Major Crimes Unit, 3/95 -2/97 Sergeant, Metro Narcotics Unit, 4/92 -2/95 Detective, Metro Narcotics Unit, 5/85 -3/92 Investigator, Metro Narcotics Unit, 5/84 -4/85 Patrol Officer, 3/82 -4/84 Police Academy Recruit, 1982

EDUCATION

Master of Science, Criminal Justice, UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

Recognized as the Most-Outstanding Graduate Student in the Criminal Justice Graduating Class

Bachelor of Science, Organizational Management, TUSCULUM COLLEGE

Tom Spangler

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Current Knox County Sheriff

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler (Tom Spangler)

Biography: Sheriff Tom Spangler is a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and Tusculum College.

Sheriff Spangler served our country in the United States Air Force before beginning his law enforcement career with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Spangler served as a Corrections Officer, a Patrolman, a Patrol Supervisor, and as a Metro Narcotics Detective. He was instrumental in starting the Regional Training Academy as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Sheriff Spangler is a helicopter pilot and flew missions that included Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief. He served under two different Sheriffs as Chief Deputy before retiring from Knox County in 2009 to pursue his dream of professional fishing.

After a short time, he was asked to serve as the Assistant Chief of Training for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Tom was at BCSO until December 2016 when he resigned to run for Sheriff of Knox County. The people of Knox County elected Tom in August 2018 and he was sworn into office on September 1, 2018.

Sheriff Spangler is on the board for the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) and Police Officer Standards & Training (P.O.S.T.).

Tom Spangler is an active member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. He is married to his wife, Linda, has two daughters, Mellony and Mallory, along with 4 granddaughters and one grandson.

Knox County Commission:

Nicolas Ciparro

Race: District 3

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Business Owner

Nicholas Ciparro (Nicholas Ciparro)

Biography: My name is Nick Ciparro, and I am running for the 3rd District seat of Knoxville City Council. I have lived in this wonderful city most of my life and am proud to have my home and business located in the 3rd. Unfortunately, our district has been neglected and underrepresented in the last few years. Our neighborhoods are being encroached on with camps, the traffic on Western Avenue is being ignored, and our city is being thrown into terrible financial decisions that could easily be avoided.

This great city is facing a few crises that have been brought on by its current failed leadership and the positions they have taken on issues. But there is hope, we can elect people who will bring Knoxville into the prime again. Our community safety must be addressed, and the police officers doing a wonderful job need our support instead of dismissal.

Our budget needs to be taken care of and ran correctly. At one time Knoxville had an incredible surplus of funds, but our current leadership has not only squandered this but has driven the city into debt. Now we face an incredible tax hike if the course is not corrected. This “leadership” openly intends to either increase the rate or reassess everyone’s property value to increase our taxes by a very significant degree. More taxes aren’t the solution, spending wisely and efficiently is.

My wife and I are raising my son here because we love this area, and I started my business here for the same reasons. I want to help correct the course our city is going on, so we can all enjoy our lives here together for many years to come. I ask you for your support and look forward to talking with you about your concerns in the 3rd district and Knoxville. Your voice matters.

Gina Oster

Race: District 3

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Real estate agent with Southern Legacy Realty

Gina Oster (Gina Oster)

Biography: As a Conservative Republican, I want to make sure our county is prioritizing spending to focus on essentials such as public safety, education, vital infrastructure, and keeping a low tax environment on residents and businesses.

America needs strong Conservative leadership right now to stop Washington DC’s liberal agenda that is attacking our values and harming our local communities and schools.

I’m a proud wife of over 32 years to Stanton Oster with three sons and a granddaughter. They are part of the reason I am running to help continue making Knox County a great place to live.

I’m currently a real estate agent with Southern Legacy Realty and with my job I see firsthand the sacrifices that families make to afford home ownership. I will continue to support a job-friendly environment and affordable home ownership in our county.

As a graduate of Karns High School, our Knox County community is important to me. I have experience in government including serving on the County Ethics Board from 2013-2018, the county Board of Equalization, and currently serving on the Knox County Sheriff’s Merit System Council.

As your county commissioner, accessibility will be a priority for me. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime about issues or questions, concerns, and issues of importance to you.

Stuart Hohl

Race: District 3

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: Manager at a local production company

Stuart Hohl (Stuart Hohl)

Biography: Stuart Hohl, candidate for County Commission District 3 is a manager at a local production company, UT grad, new father, and the proud husband of a KCS teacher. He believes this position is about public service, and that means giving access and accountability to the District 3 community. Stuart’s priorities are supporting our schools, leadership focused on local issues, community minded development and planning, and making sure you have a voice in your local government.

Rhonda Lee

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Powell

Profession: Solo practicing attorney

Rhonda Lee (Rhonda Lee)

Biography: I am an 8th generation Tennessean and have called Powell my home for 35 years. My love for God, family, and the Knoxville community is why I am running for Knox County Commissioner. As the proud mother of six children and eleven grandchildren and an active member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville I want to ensure our East Tennessee values are protected and our community prospers for future generations.

In my current professional life I am blessed to engage with our community every day. I represent hundreds of clients each year as a solo practicing attorney, many of my clients are disadvantaged with minimal resources. I also dedicate much of my personal and professional experience to teaching our next generations, serving as an Adjunct Professor at Pellissippi State Community College.

I am also proud of my previous leadership and service experiences which form the foundation of my candidacy. As a former member of the Powell Recreation Commission Board, Real Estate Agent, and Vice President of a home construction business completing 100+ residential builds in Knoxville, I understand the significance and impact of home ownership, the necessity of vibrant and affordable communities, and the value of principled local government and accountable public services.

These experiences in addition to my formal law background have duly prepared me for the office of Knox County Commissioner. As a conservative Republican commissioner my service will be dedicated to five major issues impacting Knox County residents and our community:

- prioritizing public safety and law enforcement

- opposition to any increase in county property tax or sales tax

- investment in essential infrastructure

- responsible and accountable service to our students and schools

- bring accountability and transparency to Hallsdale-Powell utility district

If elected, my office as Knox County Commissioner will be characterized by direct and timely communication and accessibility to all Knox County residents. I encourage county residents to please reach out with your questions and concerns.

Allen Merritt

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Halls

Profession: Retired deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Merritt (Allen Merritt)

Biography: I am a 50-year resident and 3rd generation business owner of the Halls Community. For the past 30 years, I have dedicated my service to the citizens of Knox County as a Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. In that time, as a detective, I learned to listen to people, gather the facts and make decisions, without opinion, based on the information. In court, I was a voice for victims and their families. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, I decided I was not through with public service. Elect me as your Knox County Commissioner in District 7 and let me be Your voice, for Your community.

Chuck Severance

Race: District 7

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Chair of the Public Building Authority

Chuck Severance (Chuck Severance)

Biography: Business and community leader Chuck Severance, who has lived in Knox County Commission District 7 for more than 30 years, announced his candidacy for commission in June 2021, citing a long record of public and community service.

The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022, and the general election will take place on August 4, 2022.

Severance, a Republican, has 35-plus years of experience from sales representative to general manager in the window and door industry serving the building sector.

He is chair of the Public Building Authority (PBA) which manages buildings and construction projects for the city and county. He was appointed to the PBA Board by then-County Mayor Tim Burchett.

“While on commission, I plan to focus on education and economic growth,” Severance said. “I feel like I have the experience and commitment to represent the values of the seventh district well. I will help Mayor Jacobs and my fellow commissioners keep taxes low.”

Chuck and his wife, Kim, a former member of the Knox County School Board from District 7, are owners of two small businesses in Powell. Commission District 7 is in north Knox County and runs east and west from Powell to Halls.

Severance has been a champion of education and children’s causes throughout his career.

For six years, he was chair of the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Halls/Powell. Under his leadership, the club raised $350,000 for youth programs and other needs. He was appointed by Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin to the Foster Parenting Review Board, and, during the six years he served, hundreds of orphans and foster children found permanent homes.

Severance credits his parents, Charlie and Phyllis Severance, for teaching him the value of public service. Charlie is a former state representative, and Phyllis has a very successful record as a manager of local campaigns. She will manage Chuck’s.

“I witnessed first-hand what it means to give of your time and energy to serve others and to give a voice to those who have none,” Severance said. He and Kim are members of Faith Promise Church.

Severance has been married to Kim since 2013. She works in public affairs for the school system. Chuck is the proud stepfather to Connor and Garrett Sepesi.

He also serves on the board at Three Ridges Golf Course Advisory Board under the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department.

Larsen Jay

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Republican

Address:

Profession: Knox County Commission

Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay (Larsen Jay)

Biography: Larsen Jay is serving in his first term on the Knox County Commission (At-Large / Seat 10), having been elected to represent all Knox County residents in 2018.

Larsen Jay is a two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Business Administration. Alongside his wife, Adrian, and sons, Henry & Alexander, Larsen has made Knoxville home for nearly 30 years and has a diverse background in business, philanthropy and civic engagement. Larsen was a Film & TV Producer for 15 years working on feature films, television series, commercials, educational media and documentaries. His production work in Dallas, Los Angeles, Knoxville and aro Larsen’s civic engagement in Knoxville has had a lasting impact on our community. In addition to serving on numerous nonprofit boards including The Joy of Music School, The Bijou Theatre, Legacy Parks Foundation, Knoxville Symphony and the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, Larsen was honored as a member of the inaugural class of Knoxville’s “40 Under 40,” a graduate of Leadership Knoxville, a member of the team that started Movies on Market Square, helped lead the effort to re-open and light up the Bijou Theatre, started the East TN Chili Cook-Off and brought the Holiday’s on Ice / Ice Rink back to downtown - which still anchors the holiday season a dozen years later. und the world garnered Larsen critical acclaim including dozens of Telly Awards and an Emmy Award.

In July of 2007, a devastating accident changed the trajectory of Larsen Jay’s life forever. Larsen suffered a near-fatal fall from a ladder which resulted in 6 skull fractures and over 15 broken bones. During his long hospitalization, the influx of floral arrangements he received boosted his spirits and aided his recovery. Those healing flowers also seeded the idea for Random Acts of Flowers. In fact, the organization’s first, unofficial delivery of hope and encouragement was straight from his hospital room at UT Medical Center. The concept has since blossomed into a nationwide movement and under Larsen’s leadership Random Acts of Flowers has flourished, providing hope and encouragement to over 600,000 vulnerable individuals across the country while inspiring dozens of similar organizations. Since its inception, Random Acts of Flowers has garnered numerous awards, including the Daughters of the American Revolution’s National Conversation Medal, the Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Star Award, Healthcare Heroes Award, Go Green East Tennessee Award, and Sertoma’s Service to Mankind Award

Steve Weiner

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: Law

Steve Weiner (Steve Weiner)

Biography: Steve has called Knoxville home for 30 years and he has always played an active part in his community. Even as a young man Steve was involved in many community projects through his experience in the Boy Scouts where he attained the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Steve graduated from Karns high school and went on to attend The University of Tennessee where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology. Before graduating UT Steve was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, an exclusive honor society for exceptional undergraduate performance.

After college Steve worked as a counselor with at-risk youth at the Peninsula Village, now simply called “The-Village.” During his time at The village Steve learned that everyone had a story and he saw first hand the effect of substance abuse and mental and physical abuse upon children. Steve subsequently worked at the Peninsula hospital where he became a senior counselor until his admission to the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2013.

While studying law Steve was active in learning the practical experience of the legal practice by serving underrepresented clients in the College’s Wills Clinic. After graduating in 2016, Steve set up his own practice in West Knoxville where he continues to provide cost effective legal services to his community. Steve’s present community involvement includes service on the Knox County Library Advisory Board and active participation in the Knox County conservative movement.

Dylan Earley

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 10

Party: Democrat

Address: Knoxville

Profession: Career Development , Marketing Consultation

Dylan Earley (Dylan Earley)

Biography: Dylan Earley was born in rural East Tennessee just outside of Knoxville. Through his childhood, Dylan and his brothers were raised by a single mother. Like any mother would do, Dylan’s mother worked multiple jobs, scavenged for any overtime work she could find, and always managed to put hot food on the table for her kids. Times were tough and money was usually short, but Dylan’s mother always found a way to keep her home running smoothly.

Throughout his childhood, Dylan watched his father become another victim of the opioid epidemic that has impacted families across our state. It was a turning point in Dylan’s life. After watching his father struggle with addiction for years, Dylan vowed he would use his own platform to fight the opioid epidemic and help families struggling with the same issues.

Dylan attended college at Carson-Newman University where he obtained a degree in History. He is currently enrolled in a graduate program in Strategic Communications through American University.

Since moving to Knoxville, Dylan has dedicated his life to serving those in the community. Since moving here, Dylan has mentored college students from the University of Tennessee & Maryville College in career development, has provided pro bono marketing consultations to small business owners, and is extensively involved in Knoxville’s ever-growing soccer community.

Devin Driscoll

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Republican

Address: Knoxville

Profession: Business owner

Devin Driscoll (Devin Driscoll)

Biography: Growing up in Knoxville, the importance of hard work, community and the Volunteer Spirit were instilled in Devin from a young age. After graduating from high school in Knoxville, earning a degree from Fordham University and wrestling in the WWE, Devin returned to Knox County, looking to use his business experience, athletic background and Knoxville roots to give back to his hometown community.

Believing that strength and perseverance are about much more than athletics, Devin moved back to Knoxville to build his own personal training business, Next Level Training, at his local outdoor basketball courts with a basketball, a medicine ball and an agility ladder. Now, after years of hard work and building a community where athletes could reach their full potential on and off the court, Devin is the owner of D1 Sports Training, Hardin Valley.

Devin knows what it takes to create successful businesses that give back to their community and create new opportunities for Knoxvillians. Under his leadership, Devin took the D1 Sports Training facility in Knoxville from the bottom of the corporate portfolio to one of the top franchises in total gross revenue and number one in personal training, team training and retention out of D1 Sports Training’s 60 locations. Devin’s ability to grow, own and operate businesses successfully earned him a nomination for the Pinnacle Business Awards Young Entrepreneur Award and Knoxville’s 40 under 40.

Devin sits on D1 Corporate Training Panel, Franchise Advisory Council and Validation Committee, where he brings the same determination for success and business expertise to the boardroom table as he does to his personal training sessions.

He knows that Knoxville is a great place to start and grow a business because he’s done it. Understanding that a robust business environment can create new opportunities for communities to thrive, Devin is working every day to make Knox County the best place to do business in Tennessee.

As Visit Knoxville Sports Commission Board member, Devin uses his business experience and his athletic background to make Knox County the premiere place in Tennessee for athletes and teams to thrive on and off the field. Devin is looking forward to working with members of the community to create new business opportunities for Knox County.

With over a decade of working with young athletes from all over Knox County, Devin knows that success is measured by more than what happens on the field. He is working to increase workforce development programs to give residents the tools they need to be sought-after candidates in a competitive job market. Devin is committed to giving back to the Knoxville community by working with volunteer opportunities and organizations like Morning In Motion, a school program that addresses obesity, attendance and other factors, to develop Knox County youth. By creating a highly skilled workforce and cutting taxes, Devin believes that Knox County is ready to lead the state in business recruitment and retention, as well as increased employment opportunities for Knox County.

Devin is ready to hit the ground running and deliver for who matters most - Knox County residents.

Kim Frazier

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Republican

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Kim Frazier (Kim Frazier)

Biography: I want to serve as your At Large Seat 11 Knox County Commissioner because I am invested in the people of our communities and I am committed to making this work my priority.

I have spent the greater part of my adult life as an engaged, proven, and effective community advocate. I have dedicated the last seven years to helping citizens bring awareness to the needs and visions of their communities. I have connected with citizens in every corner of our county by facilitating relationships, helping communities understand local government processes and capabilities, and assisting them to advance their initiatives.

I have worked alongside citizens and government officials to help improve roadways, build new and update existing schools, create recreational and public spaces, improve policy and process, coordinate infrastructure improvements with growth and development, update county plans, studies and ordinances, ensure comprehensive countywide emergency services, support our teachers and law enforcement professionals, facilitate private and public relationships, empower our youth, analyze budget allocations, consider conservation concepts, be a resource and sounding board, and give everyone a seat at the table.

Every incredible experience, whether it be professional or personal, has equipped me with the knowledge and perspective to step out from behind the scenes and deepen my commitment to the people of Knox County by serving in an official capacity.

I have the experience, time, and energy to get to work for you on DAY 1.

It’s time to ignite a spirit of cooperation and connect our government with our communities.

Let’s continue to enhance our County’s foundational infrastructure and give our long standing and new citizens the best possible quality of life.

I would be honored if you would join me in my efforts.

Vivian Underwood Shipe

Race: Commission At-Large Seat 11

Party: Democrat

Address: Knox County

Profession: N/A

Vivian Underwood Shipe (Vivian Underwood Shipe)

Biography: Vivian Underwood Shipe is an activist, advocate for at-risk populations, and servant of the community. She listens to the needs of Knox County and in turn takes action to better the quality of life for all ages. She works to ensure opportunity is accessible in various avenues including as the founder and director of I AM THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS, a founding member of the Faith Leaders Health Initiative, a Knoxville Utility Board Advocate (KUB), and an advocate for Knox County Schools.

As a proud graduate of Austin-East Magnet High School, Vivian continually volunteers at events that support AE students and staff. At the age of 41 she earned her associates degree in marketing from Pellissippi State Community College, where she was recently honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award as an outstanding graduate with significant professional achievement and her service to the community. She earned her Masters Degree from Tusculum University and is a doctoral candidate at Grand Canyon University.

In addition to her service to the community, Vivian was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service and retired after 35 years of service, 25 of those years as union president of the National Alliance of Postal and Federal Employees. Upon her retirement, she returned to federal service as an agent and supervisor for the Department of Commerce as a recruiter for the 2020 Census where she helped to recruit over 3000 for the decennial count. As an author for The Tennessee Tribune, she pays detailed attention to the events that shape Tennessee and what needs to be done in response to issues that affect our community.

