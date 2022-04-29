Election 2022: Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Current Loudon County Mayor

Rollen Buddy Bradshaw Loudon County Mayor resize (Loudon County)

Biography: Bradshaw is a lifelong resident of Loudon County. He was an employee of TRW/Koyo for fourteen years and worked as a police officer for Loudon Police Department ten years. He is a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 120 and the Director for the American Legion Riders Post 120. In his first term as Mayor and chairman of the Budget Committee, more than $700,000 was cut from the budget. Since FY 2015-16, Loudon County has ended the budget year in the black 4 times, and ending FY 2020-21, built a $10,000,000 fund balance, a feat never accomplished in Loudon County. Beyond fiscal responsibility, in Bradshaw’s time in office, the gun ban was dropped from Loudon County Office buildings and Loudon County has since become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. Furthermore, Bradshaw refused to use his authority to force an overreaching and unenforceable mask mandate during the COVID-19 outbreak, taking a stand for the rights of the individual just as the Constitution demands. Since taking office, he has chaired the EDA (Economic Development Agency) Board and Loudon County has secured more than 1,000 new jobs with either new companies or current companies’ expansions. In serving as vice-chair and chair of the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency, he has helped usher in regional jobs with companies in and around the Tellico West Industrial Park. Bradshaw was appointed by Lt. Governor Randy McNally to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs: one of only 5 County Mayors statewide to serve on the Commission and serves on the Advisory Council for Our Place. He is the current vice-chairman for the Criminal Justice Committee for the Tennessee County Services Association and a firm supporter of our men and women in blue. Loudon County has its 4th consecutive clean audit from the State Comptroller’s office and is awaiting results for a 5th which would match the State record. Loudon County is the only county out of 95 to currently have 4 consecutive clean audits. Bradshaw’s record speaks for itself.

Sheriff:

Paul E. Curtis

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Business owner

Paul Curtis (Paul Curtis)

Biography: Paul E. Curtis has 21 years law enforcement experience which includes the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the Knox County Sheriff’s office and a number of joint law enforcement task forces that included Federal, State, and local agencies. Paul Curtis has worked in law enforcement at all levels starting in patrol and advancing through the ranks to include K9 handler, narcotics officer, investigator, lieutenant, and Assistant Chief Deputy for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. As Assistant Chief Deputy, Paul oversaw patrol, criminal investigations, the K9 unit, narcotics, and department training.

Before his career in law enforcement, Paul worked in Oak Ridge in the management of low-level radioactive materials. He held a supervisory position in operations and project management on numerous multi-million dollars projects.

During his law enforcement career Paul was certified as a SWAT operator and Team Leader for Loudon County Metro Special Response Unit. In 2006, Paul was assigned to the FBI Drug Task Force as an investigator and his K9 Deacon went with him. In 2010, Paul was promoted to Lieutenant and Director of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and at the same time, he supervised the K9 Unit. In 2016, Paul and the members of the narcotics unit were recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for successfully completing one of the nation’s top opioid investigations.

In 2017, Paul joined the Knox County Sheriff’s Office where he was tasked with enhancing training, training facilities, and managing a division of 18 multipurpose k9 teams. Paul, effectively completing his task with the Knox County K9 program in 2019.

Paul currently co-owns and operates Sniff Industries. A company he and a friend created to provide their patented dog equipment and training in all areas of K9 applications throughout the United States.

Paul, whose favorite color is ORANGE, is an avid bass fisherman and a lifelong UT fan. His wife Kristin is a career prosecutor and Paul’s son Eric is a deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

James “Jimmy” Davis

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Loudon County

Profession: Chief Deputy

Jimmy Davis (Jimmy Davis)

Biography: Davis is currently the only candidate employed at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. He has served the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for almost 28 years. Davis has served as a Reserve Deputy, a Corrections Deputy, a Patrol Deputy, a Patrol Supervisor, Assistant Chief Deputy. In 2017, Davis was appointed to the position of Chief Deputy, the agency’s second in command, by Sheriff Tim Guider. He is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, an invitation only advanced leadership course that less than 1% of the World’s law enforcement leaders get the opportunity to attend. Davis has received the endorsement of Sheriff Tim Guider as well as 8 other current East Tennessee Sheriffs.

Marty Ward

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Tellico Village

Profession: Field Training Officer

Marty Ward (Marty Ward)

Biography: Marty is a Christian Conservative with a passion for serving God and Community. Marty Ward is a Loudon County native who currently resides in Tellico Village. Marty is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served his country with pride and honor. Marty has over 17 years of Law Enforcement experience serving with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and currently with the Loudon Police Department as a 2nd shift (FTO) Field Training Officer, training young officers is a priority . Marty has over 30 years of business related experience as a business owner, licensed insurance producer, licensed private investigator and certified business coach, as well as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Risk Management for a national franchise corporation. His skills and management experience include: recruitment and human resources, budget and finance, direct oversight of employees and daily operations, training, compliance and risk management. All of these skills apply directly to his ability to be The Right Choice for our next Loudon County Sheriff.

