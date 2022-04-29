Election 2022: Monroe County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Mitch Ingram

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: Current Monroe County Mayor

Biography: Mitch Ingram, born and raised in Monroe County, TN, is the current mayor of Monroe County. He graduated from Madisonville High School and then attended Hiwassee College, where he received his Associate of Arts degree. Mayor Ingram went on to graduate at the top of his class from the University of Tennessee with both his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Master of Science degrees. After serving 4 years on the County Commission representing the 2nd district and providing over 20 years of service as an educator, Mayor Ingram made the decision to pursue the County Mayor seat to give back to the community that has provided so much to him. His overall goals in his current position as Mayor is to assist Monroe County in economic growth, provide transparency to the public, and continue to improve the lives of Monroe County residents through the proper management of the departments he oversees. When Mayor Ingram is not serving the people of Monroe County, you can find him working on his family farm in Madisonville, TN.

Richard Kirkland

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: Small business owner

Biography: My name is Richard Kirkland, I hold a Master’s Degree from Tusculum College. I am a small business owner in Monroe County and former Director of Economic and Community Development for Monroe County. For the past 14 years I have represented the 2nd District of Monroe County as County Commissioner with several years severing as Chairman.

• Master’s of Arts in Organizational Management

• Certified Tennessee Economic Developer (1 0f 77 in the state of TN)

• Certified Tennessee Public Administrator

• Graduate of TVA Rural Leadership Development

• County Commissioner 14 years

• Executive Board Member of Madisonville Downtown Alliance

• Production/Distribution Manager 20 plus years

• Served as Civic Club President

• Youth Sports Volunteer Coach

Sheriff:

Tommy J. Jones II

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Vonore

Profession: Current Monroe County Sheriff

Biography: Sheriff Tommy J. Jones II is a Sweetwater native, lifelong Monroe County resident, and graduate of Sequoyah High School. In 1999 Tommy started his law enforcement career with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as a part time corrections officer, quickly transitioning to a full time position. Within a year he became a patrol deputy, balancing his law enforcement work with farming a large cattle operation.

Tommy attended the Police Academy in 2000 at Cleveland State Community College and is currently working on his Criminal Justice degree. After completing the police academy he returned to the Sheriff’s Office as a 3rd shift patrolman. He was promoted to patrol sergeant and K-9 officer. Tommy was soon assigned to the Interdiction Plus Program with HIDTA, a federal anti-drug multi-agency initiative. From 2010-2014 he was employed by the Sweetwater Police Department as a K-9 officer. His ensuing years included 1000′s of hours of training, one of the most recent being an FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development (TLEED) program of training for administrators.

In 2014 Tommy became the Chief Deputy of Monroe County. He was appointed Monroe County Sheriff in December 2014 and elected to the position in 2016. On behalf of the citizens of Monroe County he has many goals for the Sheriff’s Office to ensure that his vision helps them, supports them and protects them. These include increased neighborhood patrols, senior citizen welfare checks, property recovery, victim follow up and aggressive drug enforcement.

Tommy and his wife Jeanna were high school sweethearts and are proud parents of son Chandler. They attend Hiwassee Church of God. Tommy left cattle farming after 20 years and today the family makes their home in Vonore. When his demanding schedule allows, Tommy’s favorite past time is K-9 training.

Randy D. White

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Monroe County

Profession: N/A

Life-long resident of Monroe County

POST Certified Police Officer

34+ years of service to Monroe County in law enforcement and emergency medical services with increasing levels of responsibility.

Supervised all Departmental Operations for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Supervised and directed the Activities of Criminal Investigations and Patrol Operations

Proven Track Record as a Leader and Administrator

Effective Management of Budgets

Competent Decision-Making and Supervisory Skills

Numerous Certifications in Applicable Disciplines

