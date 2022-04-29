Advertisement

Election 2022: Sevier County

Meet the mayor and sheriff candidates in Sevier County.
(MGN)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Sample Ballot

Mayor:

Larry Waters

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Gatlinburg

Profession: Current Sevier County Mayor

Larry Water Sevier County Mayor
Larry Water Sevier County Mayor(Sevier County)

Biography: Larry Waters was born and raised in Sevier County. He graduated from Sevier County High School. He attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained a B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1974. Larry then became a principal in the Sevier County School system until 1978 when he was elected to the position of Sevier County Executive. In 1984 he completed the Tennessee County Officials Certificate Program and continued to serve Sevier County as executive until 2003 when that title was changed to county mayor.

Larry and his wife Terri make their home in Gatlinburg where they attend the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg. They have two children, David and Adrienne, married to Bart Ogle. They are proud grandparents of Caden and Camilla Waters and Charlotte and Amelia Ogle.

Sheriff:

Michael R. Hodges, Jr.

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Sevier County

Profession: Chief Deputy

Sevier County Sheriff Michael R. Hodges Jr.
Sevier County Sheriff Michael R. Hodges Jr.(SCSD)

Biography: After graduating from high school, Chief Deputy Michael Hodges, Jr., enlisted in the United States Air Force. During this time he was deployed to Saudi Arabia on two separate occasions and also to South Korea. After returning from overseas, Chief Deputy Hodges began his career in Law Enforcement with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, he achieved the rank of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and now serves as the Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement Services. The Law Enforcement Services branch of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office involves Animal Control, Bomb Squad, Communications, Court Security, Criminal Investigations, Dive Team, Domestic Violence, GIS Mapping Unit, K-9, Litter Unit, Patrol, Records, Reserves, School Resource, Special Operations Response Team, Street Crimes, Training, Video Forensics Divisions and the Office of Community Relations.

