Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots

By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trading down from No. 21 overall, the New England Patriots finally made their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. And with the 29th overall pick, the Patriots selected Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange.

The Knoxville native and former Farragut High standout has experience at tackle and center but spent the majority of his college career at the left guard position.

The 23-year-old Strange combines good size at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, with fluid lateral movement skills.

Strange, who played in 44 games on the O-Line for the Mocs, showed his versatility at Farragut playing linebacker, defensive end, and at tight end for coach Eddie Courtney.

He was an All-State performer in high school and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

