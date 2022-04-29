Advertisement

KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, officials said.
A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, according to KCSO representative Hillary Martin.

“On 4-28-22 at approximately 2:00 pm, a Knox County Sheriffs Office marked unit was traveling westbound on Rutledge Pike near the intersection of Spring Hill Road when a minivan attempting to make a left turn into the westbound lanes from a business pulled into the path of the cruiser.” Martin said. “The deputy was unable to avoid the collision. After colliding with the minivan, the deputy’s cruiser crossed the roadway into a business parking lot colliding with a concrete divider.”

Three people that were riding in the minivan were transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital while the deputy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Martin.

“The minivan driver was cited for failure to yield, driving with no license, and expired tags,” Martin said.

Martin said the crash investigation was active as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 indicted in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday

Latest News

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday...
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
Drivers on John Sevier Highway notice changes to their usual scenic route.
Scenic South Knox changes with added construction
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Titans make blockbuster trade sending top WR away for earlier pick