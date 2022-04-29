KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, according to KCSO representative Hillary Martin.

“On 4-28-22 at approximately 2:00 pm, a Knox County Sheriffs Office marked unit was traveling westbound on Rutledge Pike near the intersection of Spring Hill Road when a minivan attempting to make a left turn into the westbound lanes from a business pulled into the path of the cruiser.” Martin said. “The deputy was unable to avoid the collision. After colliding with the minivan, the deputy’s cruiser crossed the roadway into a business parking lot colliding with a concrete divider.”

Three people that were riding in the minivan were transported to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital while the deputy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Martin.

“The minivan driver was cited for failure to yield, driving with no license, and expired tags,” Martin said.

Martin said the crash investigation was active as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story.

