Keep Sevier Beautiful promotes ‘cover your load’

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Litter can clutter up Sevier County roadways and it’s all from trash that was on the way to the dump.

Keep Sevier Beautiful held an event Friday to promote “covering your load.”

The group was at the Ripken Experience to give away free tarps.

Tennessee law says you must cover your truck or trailer when hauling things, however people don’t and that trash fly’s out and leaves litter on the roadways.

“You see it all the time. You see stuff flying out, a lot of time it’s cabin cleaners you know people leaving hotels and places like that. So we’ve encouraged all them to come out today and why not come out and get a free tarp so you can help with that process,” said Lisa Bryant, with Keep Sevier Beautiful.

