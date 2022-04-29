Knoxville police sees highest number of vacant officer positions since 2008

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is facing the highest lack in officers the department has seen since at least 2008, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News Friday.

The department currently has 366 sworn officers, which is 50 below the authorized amount of 416, Erland said. The lack is staffing was a major talking point in the hiring of Paul Noel, Knoxville’s next chief of police.

Noel spoke on the staff shortages at his announcement ceremony, saying he plans to not only fill the 50 officer gap, but improve diversity. He specifically mentioned hiring more women and people of color for the department. He also said he wants to improve the relationship between current officers and the Knoxville community.

“Being part of a community means you must have relationships and relationships are built on trust,” Noel said. “I commit to you that we will build ties, work to repair broken relationships, and enhance existing ones. At the same time, I understand that your support must be earned every day, in every encounter, in every conversation and in every action. I pledge to you that the time and energy you have invested in me will be returned tenfold.”

The 50-officer gap could be the highest since even before 2008, but the department’s on-hand personnel records only go back those 14 years. “I am not sure how that measures up historically but it is the highest number of vacancies we have had since at least 2008, which is as far back as I could find in the readily available personnel records,” Erland told WVLT News.

Noel is set to take over as chief on June 13.

