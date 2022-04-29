Knoxvillians reflect on World’s Fair 40 years ago, advancements it made

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday May 1, marks 40 years since the 1982 World’s Fair came to the “Scruffy, Little City.” It brought more than Petro’s and the Sunsphere.

“I truly think the whole experience was once in a lifetime,” David Seale said about the event he’ll always remember.

He started scrapbooking and created photo albums filled with pictures and newspaper clippings.

Seale explained, “So I wanted to always have something to remember it.”

He collected glasses, flags, brochures and more. But the five months the event was in town was more than just big celebrities and fireworks shows.

“It really did have an earnest purpose to try to get a handle on our energy situation,” Knoxville Historian, Jack Neely said.

Neely said there were technological advancements introduced including electric cars and touch screens computers at the event.

“It was amazing, it really was,” Neely said.

It looks a lot different today, but more than 11 million people came out to the 1982 World’s Fair.

Neely explained, “I think it got people used to the idea of coming downtown. People who live in the suburbs before 1982 didn’t--weren’t really tempted to come downtown very much.”

It was the first time China had ever been in a World’s Fair. The U.S. didn’t know a lot about China nor did they know a lot about the U.S., Neely said.

“This was an opportunity to learn on both sides,” Neely said.

The Knoxville History Project will host a program on Wednesday May 4, called “Remembering the 1982 World’s Fair.”

