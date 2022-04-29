Advertisement

Ky. hospice patient who married high school sweetheart has died

Ky. hospice patient who married high school sweetheart has died
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -A hospice patient who married her high school sweetheart last month has died.

We introduced you to Liana Craven last week.

She was battling cancer.

She made a bucket list of all the things she wanted to do, one of them being to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard. Bluegrass Care Navigators and her family and friends made it happen.

We’ve learned Liana died Saturday.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 30, at Saint Edward Catholic Church in Cynthiana.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of...
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville
According to police, a man attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in the Sun Tan City parking lot...
Two women react following separate encounters with man charged with aggravated robbery
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
UTC lineman and Farragut grad selected 29th overall in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots
Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots

Latest News

Isolated rain chances this afternoon
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
A sit down with Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler as he seeks a second term
Lana Prudyvus talks about attacks in home city of Lviv.
LMU graduate fears for family in Ukraine two months after first attack
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of...
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville
Lana Prudyvus talks about attacks in home city of Lviv.
LMU graduate fears for family in Ukraine two months after first attack