Ky. hospice patient who married high school sweetheart has died

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -A hospice patient who married her high school sweetheart last month has died.

We introduced you to Liana Craven last week.

She was battling cancer.

She made a bucket list of all the things she wanted to do, one of them being to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard. Bluegrass Care Navigators and her family and friends made it happen.

We’ve learned Liana died Saturday.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 30, at Saint Edward Catholic Church in Cynthiana.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.