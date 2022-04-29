Advertisement

Mostly dry Saturday but watch for storms Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks more storms by Sunday.
Michael sent us his rarer flame azalea blooms.
Michael sent us his rarer flame azalea blooms.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a really nice start to the weekend; however, two lines of storms (some strong) area here Sunday. We’ve got some good amounts of warmth next week. We’re slightly cooler by the end of next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday evening dinner or backyard plans are great! No surprise as rain is ultra spotty. We have increasing high clouds, after tremendous sunshine for much of Friday. Winds are light overnight. Our low is unchanged, and so is the forecast throughout Saturday. We really don’t anticipate much in the way of rain Saturday, though. Isolated but strong storms could form right at the tops of the Smoky Mountains. If you are going up there, plan on bringing rain gear. Same for the Cumberland Gap or above Harlan. That’s about it; still, there’s a general 10% chance of rain outside of those areas.

Sunday starts with strong storms on the Cumberland Plateau. These are moving to the east but will be quickly falling apart as they move towards Interstate 75. We’re noticeably more humid. Looks like we’ll have a true mix of sunshine and clouds. The more clouds, the better news for severe weather potential. A couple of low-end strong-to-severe storms are possible in the late afternoon, from roughly 4:00-6:00 p.m.

That second line of rain will impact more of us Sunday. High temps will shoot for the low to middle 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

To kick off the new work-week, it’s all about the heat Monday. We’re mainly dry with lots of sunshine. The temps are quite warm, with 83 degrees in the Valley. Others will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and especially Wednesday could be soggy. A few of the storms Wednesday could be a little stronger. We will watch that carefully for you.

We’re drying out briefly next Thursday.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

