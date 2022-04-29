Advertisement

Parents accuse KPD officer of using excessive force against middle school student, sue city

Parents of a former Northwest Middle School student claim a Knoxville Police Department officer, David Lee, used excessive force against their son, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parents of a former Northwest Middle School student filed a lawsuit against the Knoxville Police Department and officer David Lee for using excessive force against their son at Northwest Middle School, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

On April 19, 2021, then eighth-grade student Demarcus Dubose Jr. was on his way to the bathroom when Lee detained him by grabbing his backpack and not letting go, according to the documents.

“It was at this point, Defendant Lee lifted the handcuffed, underweight Plaintiff off of his feet by his arms and slammed Plaintiff’s face into the hard wooden table with the totality of Defendant’s strength and weight, causing Plaintiff, a child, to scream in agonizing pain,” the documents state. “Defendant’s use of excessive force on Plaintiff who was restrained and in compliance caused him to sustain injuries, including but not limited to a large laceration on the Plaintiff’s chin, an injury that required multiple staples, as well as, emotional and mental trauma.”

Another officer showed up to take Dubose Jr. to jail and asked him if he needed an ambulance. Lee responded that he was going to call one anyway for Dubose’s chin.

Lee searched the backpack but found no drug paraphernalia or illegal substances. Dubose Jr. was charged with resisting arrest which was later dismissed in juvenile court, according to the documents.

The family sued KPD for two civil rights violations; using excessive force and unreasonable seizure and failure to train and supervise. The family sued Lee for using excessive force and unreasonable seizure, assault and battery, and outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The family requested Dubose Jr. be awarded compensation for all injuries caused by the incident as well as compensatory and punitive damages not to exceed $1 million for either.

WVLT News reached out to a KPD spokesperson who declined to comment due to pending litigation. WVLT News also reached out to Knox County Schools to verify if Lee was currently a school resource officer within the district but has not yet received a response.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 indicted in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday

Latest News

Parents accuse KPD officer of using excessive force against middle school student, sue city
Gabriel Turcious arrived in court April 27.
Sentence reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing
World's Fair 40th Anniversary
What a gorgeous pop of purples, oranges, and yellow.
Low end rain chances throughout the next week