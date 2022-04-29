Parents accuse KPD officer of using excessive force against middle school student, sue city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The parents of a former Northwest Middle School student filed a lawsuit against the Knoxville Police Department and officer David Lee for using excessive force against their son at Northwest Middle School, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

On April 19, 2021, then eighth-grade student Demarcus Dubose Jr. was on his way to the bathroom when Lee detained him by grabbing his backpack and not letting go, according to the documents.

“Defendant Lee threatened to arrest Plaintiff if he did not give his backpack to the Defendant. Defendant Lee alleged that he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Plaintiff’s backpack, which, later, a search of Plaintiff’s backpack and person did not yield any illegal drugs, narcotics, or drug paraphernalia. At this point, the Plaintiff did not do anything illegal and was confused by Defendant Lee’s demand to search his backpack. Rather than a teacher calling the Plaintiff’s parents, Defendant Lee aggressively grabbed Plaintiff’s arms and forcefully restrained the Plaintiff. While Defendant Lee had Plaintiff’s arms restrained, Defendant Lee leg swept Plaintiff’s legs and slammed Plaintiff’s slight frame face-first into the ground without his arms to brace for the impact. Defendant Lee’s body weight fell on top of the 8th-grade Plaintiff, and Defendant Lee placed his knee on Plaintiff’s neck, making it difficult for Plaintiff to breathe. A frightened Plaintiff and Defendant Lee struggled on the ground for a few seconds, but Defendant Lee was successful in restraining the terrified Plaintiff by placing cuff tightly on his hands behind his back. Rather than simply searching Plaintiff’s backpack at that moment, Defendant Lee continued to mishandle the Plaintiff. After being restrained, Defendant Lee dragged Plaintiff away from the hallway and inexplicably into a small room without cameras where Defendant forcefully placed Plaintiff in a chair.”

“It was at this point, Defendant Lee lifted the handcuffed, underweight Plaintiff off of his feet by his arms and slammed Plaintiff’s face into the hard wooden table with the totality of Defendant’s strength and weight, causing Plaintiff, a child, to scream in agonizing pain,” the documents state. “Defendant’s use of excessive force on Plaintiff who was restrained and in compliance caused him to sustain injuries, including but not limited to a large laceration on the Plaintiff’s chin, an injury that required multiple staples, as well as, emotional and mental trauma.”

Another officer showed up to take Dubose Jr. to jail and asked him if he needed an ambulance. Lee responded that he was going to call one anyway for Dubose’s chin.

Lee searched the backpack but found no drug paraphernalia or illegal substances. Dubose Jr. was charged with resisting arrest which was later dismissed in juvenile court, according to the documents.

The family sued KPD for two civil rights violations; using excessive force and unreasonable seizure and failure to train and supervise. The family sued Lee for using excessive force and unreasonable seizure, assault and battery, and outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The family requested Dubose Jr. be awarded compensation for all injuries caused by the incident as well as compensatory and punitive damages not to exceed $1 million for either.

WVLT News reached out to a KPD spokesperson who declined to comment due to pending litigation. WVLT News also reached out to Knox County Schools to verify if Lee was currently a school resource officer within the district but has not yet received a response.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.