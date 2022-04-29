CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body suspected to be a missing woman from Speedwell was located Thursday afternoon, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials located the body, who is possibly 35-year-old Samantha Mayes, near Dividing Ridge Road. Officers spoke with a resident who told officers the body was in a field across the road from his home near a wood line, according to the report. Officials said Mayes was naked.

Mayes went missing on April 16. WVLT News spoke with Mayes’ sister Laura Paul, who said Mayes was most likely walking half a mile to her aunt’s house before she went missing. Paul also said that Mayes was suffering from an eye infection at the time, which had made her partially blind.

Officers said they do not suspect foul play at this time and are awaiting an autopsy.

