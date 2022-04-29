Scenic South Knox changes with added construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Sevier Highway was a classified scenic route, but lately it hasn’t felt that way for many that drive in South Knox.

“It does not feel very scenic when you drive down the road and see all the for sale signs for the property. You know there’s condos, and apartments, and all those sorts of things going in,” said Angie Goddard who lives right off the highway.

What Goddard was referencing is the large patch of dirt and mounds that now are easily visible from the highway. It’s land that residents said used to be a family farm, but County Commissioner Carson Dailey said it’s changing. The 47 acres of land were approved to be zoned for a subdivision eight years ago according to Dailey, who said construction was now underway for that land to be turned into 172 homes.

It’s land that runs right next to Fred Berry’s property line, which he called “disappointing.” Those acres of farm land was where Berry said his kids grew up, with open space surrounding their home. Although he wished that space still existed, he understood that progress was inevitable with open land in South Knox.

“We will open our doors and open our hearts for new neighbors,” said Berry.

Just 1.8 miles from the site of the new subdivision was a bridge demolition that’s underway as drivers enter Alcoa Highway. It’s a project that one day hoped to improve traffic flow, but for now is an eye sore for some that travel the highway.

Dailey admitted “it’s ugly right now,” but had faith that soon all of the construction would yield results to better South Knox. Although some will be happy with more places to live in the area, others were fearful that expansion would change the way of life they’ve grown to love.

“I feel like they’re ruining South Knoxville. It’s an amazing community to live in and we love our rural setting,” said Goddard.

Dailey said he expected the first home to be built sometime this winter of 2022 or early in 2023, and was estimating a few years as a timeline for the project to be complete.

