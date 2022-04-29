Seeing and feeling change, ahead of rain and storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first step of change comes with more clouds today, but we’re still on a warmer trend on into next week. The humidity ticks up this weekend, and then we have rounds of rain and storms moving through at times on into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increased early this morning, keeping us warmer, with a low of 51 degrees in the Valley.

Friday is still looking mostly cloudy, with occasional partly cloudy views. The humidity is still low enough to keep us to only with spotty rain showers late afternoon to evening. The high is warmer at 77 degrees.

A few storms clip our area tonight, but it looks like it this is mainly along Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky area. Spotty rain can reach the Valley, with a low around 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday’s breeze out of the southwest is part of warmer, more humid air, flowing our way, helping us rise to around 82 degrees. Spotty rain and storms can develop at times Saturday afternoon and evening, which is a Summer-like setup.

A batch of rain and storms, 60% coverage, is still aimed at Sunday, is currently on track for mid to late morning through the early afternoon as it moves east across our area. Sunday afternoon looks to pop back up to around 75 degrees, with partly cloudy views after the rain and storms.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in you First Alert 8-Day Planner for next week. As of now, we’re looking spotty rain and storms most of Monday and on into Tuesday as well, with more 80s. The coverage looks to build up late Tuesday, and carry on and off rain and storms through Wednesday.

