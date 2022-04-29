Sick of the search? Baby formula solutions for those on the hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents and caregivers searching for formula, going store to store, scouring online, even turning to social media will soon see store shelves stocked again.

One baby formula company can’t accept new clients because it’s reserving what it has for existing customers. A spokesperson for Bobbie, Kim Chappell, said she hoped by June parents will move off the waitlist to get their babies what they need.

“We just want to make sure that the parents who are on Bobbie can continue to get that formula and never get that fear factor of running out,” Chappell explained.

Dr. Malinda Harris, a neonatologist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital who specialized in babies 6 months and under said for many parents who aren’t seeing their baby’s formula, they can try the store brand.

“Most babies will tolerate that change just fine. If you have enough to be able to do half one, half the other for a day or two before you can do that. But most babies don’t notice a big difference,” Harris said.

For babies with dietary restrictions she suggested to talk with the child’s pediatrician.

“If your baby doesn’t need a special formula, your pediatrician has not recommended that specifically, please don’t buy that formula.”

Harris said parents should not dilute formula to make it last longer.

Harris explained, “That can be very dangerous. That formula is supposed to be mixed as the can instructs. And if you change the components and try to water it down it will last longer, but put your baby in danger.”

That’s because Harris said they won’t be getting all the nutrients to grow.

She also said not to give the toddler formula to babies and don’t give milk to babies under a year old.

A supply chain expert at the University of Tennessee said in the next month customers should see more stock on the shelves if they do the above things and not hoard. Most babies need a 10 to 14 day supply of formula, Harris said.

Because of the shortage, a CVS spokesperson stated via email that customers have a three baby formula product limit per purchase in stores and online.

