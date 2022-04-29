Taco Bell awards scholarships to East Tennessee employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Taco Bell Foundation shared that two employees from East Tennessee were awarded Live Más Scholarships through its foundation on Thursday, April 27.

Jacob Ferrell and Dalton Seth Strunk were selected as the winners, according to the foundation. They were both awarded $5,000.

Ferrell has been a team member at the Taco Bell in Knoxville for 4 years. He plans to use the money to pursue his passion for helping the children of his community through social work.

Strunk has been at Taco Bell in Oneida for 1 year. He plans to use the money to pursue his passion for business management.

Overall the foundation awarded $8 million to 770 Taco Bell Team Members and fans. The foundation selected its winners from over 8,000 applicants.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.