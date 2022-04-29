Advertisement

Tennessee Vols name new head soccer coach

Tenenssee Socce practice complex in Knoxville
Tenenssee Socce practice complex in Knoxville(Rick Russo)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Kirt is the next head soccer coach for the Tennessee Volunteers, the university announced Friday.

He was already on staff as the associate head coach. Kirt has been with the program since 2007.

During his 15 seasons on Rocky Top, Kirt helped lead the Lady Vols to two SEC Tournament championships, two SEC Eastern Division championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

In his role as an assistant coach, Kirt focused on training goalkeepers and creating defensive strategies. The program sported 18 shutouts over the last two seasons under his direction.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Saturday
Rutledge Pike
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn....
Wednesday marks three-year anniversary of Tennessee’s deadliest mass murder
Gabriel Turcious arrived in court April 27.
Sentence reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing

Latest News

Tennessee set to welcome in Auburn for another SEC series
The villains of college baseball set for another SEC series
lLdy Vols outfield players
#12 Lady Vols put out the Flames in Lynchburg
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
A pair of basketball Vols adjust future plans
Tennessee football hoping to make an appearance in 2022 NFL Draft
VFL’s looking to be selected in 2022 NFL Draft