Tennessee Vols name new head soccer coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Kirt is the next head soccer coach for the Tennessee Volunteers, the university announced Friday.

He was already on staff as the associate head coach. Kirt has been with the program since 2007.

A familiar face at the helm.



🔏 𝙅𝙊𝙀 𝙆𝙄𝙍𝙏 named Tennessee Soccer head coach.



Details » https://t.co/8Oty4MPn2t pic.twitter.com/WolCDUcxVo — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) April 29, 2022

During his 15 seasons on Rocky Top, Kirt helped lead the Lady Vols to two SEC Tournament championships, two SEC Eastern Division championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

In his role as an assistant coach, Kirt focused on training goalkeepers and creating defensive strategies. The program sported 18 shutouts over the last two seasons under his direction.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.