Advertisement

Titans make blockbuster trade sending top WR away for earlier pick

Tennessee traded WR AJ Brown and the 26th pick to move to 18th.
Tennessee Titans football helmet
Tennessee Titans football helmet(CBS Sports)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titans made NFL news in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft as they moved up to pick 18 overall.

Tennessee traded away WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At 18th overall, the Titans selected Treylon Burks out of Arkansas.

Reports say following Brown’s trade to Philly the Eagles signed the, soon to be, fourth-year receiver to a four-year $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.

In three seasons in Nashville Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995yds and 24 touchdowns.

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

The Titans will pick again at 26.

Despite finishing a middle-of-the-pack 17th in scoring and 12th in points allowed, the Tennessee Titans went 12-5 and repeated as AFC South division champions. The Titans don’t have any immediate glaring issues on their team, however interior offensive lineman, offensive weapons, and linebacking help are all potential needs for them to win 3 Division Championships in a row.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 indicted in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday

Latest News

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday...
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
Drivers on John Sevier Highway notice changes to their usual scenic route.
Scenic South Knox changes with added construction
Rutledge Pike
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH