Titans make blockbuster trade sending top WR away for earlier pick

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titans made NFL news in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft as they moved up to pick 18 overall.

Tennessee traded away WR AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At 18th overall, the Titans selected Treylon Burks out of Arkansas.

Reports say following Brown’s trade to Philly the Eagles signed the, soon to be, fourth-year receiver to a four-year $100 million contract with $57 million guaranteed.

In three seasons in Nashville Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995yds and 24 touchdowns.

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

The Titans will pick again at 26.

Despite finishing a middle-of-the-pack 17th in scoring and 12th in points allowed, the Tennessee Titans went 12-5 and repeated as AFC South division champions. The Titans don’t have any immediate glaring issues on their team, however interior offensive lineman, offensive weapons, and linebacking help are all potential needs for them to win 3 Division Championships in a row.

