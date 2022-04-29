Two women react following separate encounters with man charged with aggravated robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday evening, officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested Mario Vasquez and charged him with aggravated robbery.

A woman who only wants to go by Jen said she was the person Vasquez attempted to rob in broad daylight.

”I will never get that picture out of my head of turning around and seeing that gun pointed at me,” Jen said sitting at a park, Thursday.

She remembered what started as a typical Tuesday afternoon.

She left work, went to kickboxing, and stopped by the tanning salon, something she’s done, she said, 30 times before.

Jen was getting in her car when she heard a tap on her window and looked up.

”That’s when I saw I had the gun pointed at my head and as I looked up, he said ‘give me your phone’,” Jen said.

She blared her horn to bring attention to her car when someone pulled in by her and saw the entire interaction take place.

The two moved to a different place in the parking lot and called 911.

Police arrived and later tracked down Vasquez in the Walmart parking lot on Clinton Highway just minutes later.

Another woman, who didn’t want to be identified said she had a similar run-in with a man who she believed was Vasquez just hours earlier.

”He peered into my car and was looking at me,” she said.

In the parking lot of Walmart, she was on the phone when the man walked up to her car and peered inside while she was on the phone.

She told WVLT News that she blared her horn too, while also presenting the gun she had a concealed carry license for, before driving off and calling 911.

”I showed my gun and presented my weapon because I felt I was in imminent danger and he laughed,” she said.

WVLT News reached out to Knoxville Police Department officials to find out why police didn’t respond after the first call.

While not able to comment on specifics because of lack of knowledge of the 911 call, a KPD spokesperson said the lack of action was most likely because the man didn’t present a weapon, and the situation was no longer occurring so it was deprioritized for other calls.

While both were unharmed, they’re giving advice to others to always be aware of what is going on around them.

”I honestly feel like God was watching over me, I knew to draw attention to myself and that’s why I blew my horn,” said Jen. ”Be aware of your surroundings because that’s what saved my life, I was aware, the witness was aware of her surroundings and that’s what saved my life.”

