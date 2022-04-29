Why is a portion of Alcoa Highway prone to sinkholes?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday morning a sinkhole opened up on Alcoa Highway near the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The sinkhole quickly caused a backup during the morning commute as Tennessee Department Of Transportation crews closed the middle and right Northbound lanes of the highway to start working on it.

Mark Nagi, a TDOT spokesperson said that the area along Alcoa Highway was prone to sinkholes.

“That area along Alcoa Highway is one that we have had issues before. Our Geotechnical Engineers are continuing to access the situation at the sinkhole currently. They‘ll get the roadway back open as soon as possible. Currently, there is one lane open so traffic is able to get through in that area,” shared Nagi.

In March of 2022, a big dip developed in that portion of the road. And back in 2016, another sinkhole opened up in the same area.

Robert Hatcher, a Distinguished Scientist Structural Geology & Tectonics at the University of Tennessee said that the area of Alcoa Highway was naturally a hotspot for sinkholes.

“Alcoa Highway crosses a lot of limestones. A number of limestone units (rock units) cross Alcoa Highway and there are plenty of places where a sinkhole could occur. So the process of dissolving limestone has been occurring for a long time, and it no doubt has gotten close enough to the surface where it dissolved material that would support the material that’s above it, so it falls in and produces a sinkhole,” said Hatcher.

WVLT News asked Nagi if TDOT’s Geotechnical Engineers had a permanent solution for the problem area, he said there’s just no way to get around the power of mother nature.

TDOT officials said the sinkhole measured out to be 10 feet deep and 16 feet wide. TDOT said it won’t be fixed until after rush hour traffic Friday.

Drivers were recommended to use Pellissippi Parkway to I-40 East as an alternate route to get to Knoxville from McGhee Tyson Airport.

