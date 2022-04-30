Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill on Tazewell Pike around 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Erland said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an active fight in the parking lot when shots were fired.”

According to the bar’s Facebook page, 45 Rpm were scheduled to play from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Erland said people were seen running from the parking lot but no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story.

