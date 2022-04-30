Advertisement

Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill Friday night, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill on Tazewell Pike around 9:45 p.m. Friday, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Erland said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an active fight in the parking lot when shots were fired.”

According to the bar’s Facebook page, 45 Rpm were scheduled to play from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Erland said people were seen running from the parking lot but no suspects were in custody.

This Friday night at Hatmakers bar and grill 45 Rpm will be playing from 9:30 to 1:30. Come check these guys out!

Posted by Hatmaker's Bar & Grill on Thursday, April 28, 2022

This is a developing story.

