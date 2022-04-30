Bring the Thunder to help fight childhood cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 70 teams will take the diamond this weekend in South Knoxville to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Since 2017, more than $100,000 has been raised to support families battling childhood cancer. All of the profits raised during Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournaments are through team entry fees and gate fees at Bower and Carter Field along with raffles, and donations. These funds are then awarded to a specific family each tournament.

Organizer, John Lane told WVLT News that he was inspired to create this tournament after one of his own children battled a serious health condition.

“During his stay, [at a hospital] a baseball team we played against did something for him that really raised his spirits. After seeing what a difference this made I wanted to Pay it Forward,” said Lane in a statement.

Now, they’re getting set for their 10th tournament. Lane told WVLT he’s blown away by the support.

”It’s upon all of us to do something for other people,” said Lane. “With the 12 kids we’ve helped, we hope we don’t have to do these tournaments. But unfortunately, childhood cancer is a real thing. It was a world I was pretty blind to until I found out about it. And it’s amazing what these families have to go through. So the amount of support we get for these families is incredible and we hope it continues.”

The tournament begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. A previous recipient will throw out the first ceremonial pitch at 8:45 a.m.

Throughout the weekend, 73 games will be played in attempt to bring a little noise.

