Advertisement

Bring the Thunder to help fight childhood cancer

Pictured is one of the teams competing in the Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournament
Pictured is one of the teams competing in the Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournament(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 70 teams will take the diamond this weekend in South Knoxville to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

Since 2017, more than $100,000 has been raised to support families battling childhood cancer. All of the profits raised during Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournaments are through team entry fees and gate fees at Bower and Carter Field along with raffles, and donations. These funds are then awarded to a specific family each tournament.

Organizer, John Lane told WVLT News that he was inspired to create this tournament after one of his own children battled a serious health condition.

“During his stay, [at a hospital] a baseball team we played against did something for him that really raised his spirits. After seeing what a difference this made I wanted to Pay it Forward,” said Lane in a statement.

Now, they’re getting set for their 10th tournament. Lane told WVLT he’s blown away by the support.

”It’s upon all of us to do something for other people,” said Lane. “With the 12 kids we’ve helped, we hope we don’t have to do these tournaments. But unfortunately, childhood cancer is a real thing. It was a world I was pretty blind to until I found out about it. And it’s amazing what these families have to go through. So the amount of support we get for these families is incredible and we hope it continues.”

The tournament begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. A previous recipient will throw out the first ceremonial pitch at 8:45 a.m.

Throughout the weekend, 73 games will be played in attempt to bring a little noise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
According to police, a man attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in the Sun Tan City parking lot...
Two women react following separate encounters with man charged with aggravated robbery
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of...
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville
UTC lineman and Farragut grad selected 29th overall in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots
Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball crushes Auburn in game one
2022 NFL Draft
Vols selected to the NFL
UTC lineman and Farragut grad selected 29th overall in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots
Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots
UTC Lineman Cole Strange taken 29th overall by New England.
Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots