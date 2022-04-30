Advertisement

First Alert: A few small but strong storms Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks some gusty winds, a drier Monday, and we’re fine-tuning late week rain chances.
A few strong to marginally severe storms will bubble up on a warm and humid Sunday. We have a WVLT First Alert for the whole area, throughout Sunday.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few strong to marginally severe storms will bubble up on a warm and humid Sunday. We have a WVLT First Alert for the whole area, throughout Sunday.

Rain is *much* less likely Monday, with rain looking better three days next workweek. We’re drier and cooler into next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a truly terrific day of weather, the sun is quickly ceding control to the clouds. We’re pretty dry tonight. That said, energy and instability are gathering for Sunday. We are only down to the low-to-mid 60s tonight.

Around dawn, there is the *potential* for storms to flare up from Crossville to Jamestown. It’s not an ideal setup, but if storms can form, some could be strong. These are moving east to I-75 by late morning. Straight-line wind along with big downpours is the reason we have a WVLT First Alert. To be transparent, this is a lower level alert day. One or two storms could be severe. Most will not be. Not everyone will get rain.

Following the initial line’s weakening by noon or 1:00 p.m. we have several hours of good sunshine and moderate warmth. Sun could act as fuel for the ‘back line’ of storms after 4:00 p.m. Point is, we get a long break.

After 4:00, a new line of storms flares up right along or east of Interstate 75. The best chance for these storms is in the foothills of the Smokies AND the Cumberland Gap. Closer to the center of the storm, there’s more shear for an intense or severe storm.

Monday: what a day! We’re warm, with lower humidity, and increasing sunshine. This is sunburn central and the high will top our near 83 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday both have decent rain chances, around a 40% coverage both days. It is still way too early to have a resolved view of when and where individual showers or storms will develop. Still, Tuesday is noticeably warmer than Wednesday, falling from 84 degrees to 76 degrees. Thursday trends drier, especially Thursday afternoon. We’re back near 80 degrees, a little higher than normal.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

