Vols selected to the NFL

LAS VEGAS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Vol in the Josh Heupel era has been selected to the NFL.

Round Two:

The New Orleans Saints select Alontae Taylor in the second round at pick 49 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Taylor was a lockdown corner for the Vols, playing in 45 games with 31 starts.

During his senior season, he started all 12 games with a career-best 60 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions. He recorded his first-career pick-six at No. 18 Kentucky (11/6), returning his second interception of the season 56 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter while adding four tackles against the Wildcats.

He had a career-high 10 tackles against Georgia during the 2021 season.

Round Three:

Now the VFL is headed to The Big Easy to begin his NFL career.

Not much later, another VFL was taken off the board in the NFL Draft.

Velus Jones Jr. was taken in the third round with the 71st pick by the Chicago Bears.

