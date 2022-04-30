Isolated rain chances this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s across the area as rain and storm chances increase moving into the afternoon and through the day on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us for much of the day. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s as we move into the afternoon with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Late this evening and overnight into Sunday we’ll bump that rain and storm coverage up to 20%. Winds will pick up as well with some gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight we’ll stay with as temperatures are only in the 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts with strong storms on the Cumberland Plateau. These are moving to the east but will be quickly falling apart as they move towards Interstate 75. We’re noticeably more humid. Looks like we’ll have a true mix of sunshine and clouds. The more clouds, the better news for severe weather potential. A couple of low-end strong-to-severe storms are possible in the late afternoon, from roughly 4:00-6:00 p.m.

That second line of rain will impact more of us Sunday. High temps will shoot for the low to middle 70s.

To kick off the new work-week, it’s all about the heat Monday. We’re mainly dry with lots of sunshine. The temps are quite warm, with 83 degrees in the Valley. Others will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and especially Wednesday could be soggy. A few of the storms Wednesday could be a little stronger. We will watch that carefully for you.

We’re drying out briefly next Thursday.

