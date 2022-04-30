LMU graduate fears for family in Ukraine two months after first attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than two months since Russian attacks began in Ukraine, and for Lana Prudyvus it’s been a stressful time being thousands of miles away.

The LMU grad now lives in California, but the rest of her family was in Lviv, Ukraine when just a week ago the war came close to home.

“The first rocket that was near the train station was really close to my grandma’s place,” said Prudyvus. She added that nowhere in Ukraine felt safe right now as attacks that originally began on the eastern part of the country have made it’s way west to her hometown.

The sounds of sirens and scenes of war now not uncommon for her family, as Prudyvus described conversations with her dad.

“I even talk to my dad who says it’s already the third time it’s happened, it’s midnight and I’m in bed.” said Prudyvus.

This comes at a time where a man with Tennessee ties died in Ukraine.

For the LMU grad, it’s a tragedy but she’s encouraged knowing how many people are supporting her home country.

“We have amazing people like the man from Tennessee that decided to support us. Each one of them are heroes and hopefully we can repay them because they’re a part of us as well. Every single person united and we all feel like a big family,” said Prudyvus.

Prudyvus said she hoped to visit her family back in Ukraine in June, which would be the first time they’ve seen each other since war began.

