Man wanted by FBI found in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Most Wanted Alert for a man wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville district, according to a social post.

Cody Keith Christian, 30, was taken into custody in the Kingsport area in Northeast Tennessee and was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted for Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A Hobbs Act robbery is when someone obstructs commerce by means of robbery or extortion or attempting or conspiring to do so.

A reward of $2,500 was offered to those who provide information on his location that leads to his arrest, officials said.

UPDATE: #TNMostWanted fugitive Cody Christian is in custody.

He was located and arrested by officers with @KingsportPD a short time ago.



UPDATE: #TNMostWanted fugitive Cody Christian is in custody.

He was located and arrested by officers with @KingsportPD a short time ago.

