Sevierville police arrest attempted first degree murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on an outstanding attempted first degree murder warrant out of Knox County was arrested in Sevierville Friday morning, according to a release by officials.

The Sevierville Police Department SWAT, K-9 and Patrol teams were dispatched to 1269 Avery Lane at approximately 10:45 a.m. on April 29 at the request of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Once on the scene, officials said information led law enforcement to an apartment where it was believed the suspect, identified as Jason Allen Wynn, was staying.

According to a release, officers’ first attempts to get Wynn into custody were unsuccessful; however, he surrendered without further incident after approximately an hour.

Wynn was turned over to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, who will continue investigating the case that led to his charge.

