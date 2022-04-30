A sit down with Knox Co. Sheriff Tom Spangler as he seeks a second term

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday, Knox County voters will give the ultimate review of two sheriffs.

Current Sheriff Tom Spangler and his predecessor Jimmy “JJ” Jones will face off in the Republican primary election for the top cop of the county.

”I’ve ran the same campaign I did the last time, I wanted to stay on topic,” said Spangler from his office.

Over the last four years, Spangler guided a department through a worldwide pandemic, a change in how the public views policing, and a retention issue among police departments, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

”Yea it was a challenge and I think with that challenge up there it goes to show that we were able to get through that I think it says something about this administration,” said Spangler when asked about dealing with the pandemic.

The sheriff had accusations thrown at him by Jones that he was the reason the department was struggling to hire and maintain quality employees, and that Knox County was safer under Jones’ direction.

These were accusations Spangler vehemently denies.

”He can play numbers any way he wants to but he had more people during a four-year period of time that left the agency,” said Spangler.

WVLT News reached out to Jones multiple times seeking an interview allowing him the opportunity to respond ahead of Tuesday’s election. Jones said he came down with strep throat and was not doing public appearances. In a last effort to allow the former sheriff an opportunity to respond, WVLT offered a virtual interview, which Jones denied again.

Spangler’s campaign was running on endorsements from area sheriff’s support for the current Knox County Sheriff.

Sheriffs, James Berrong of Blount County, Tim Guider of Loudon County, and Tommy Jones of Monroe County all backed Sheriff Spangler for re-election.

”I do feel confident about, we’re not overconfident but from the response, we’re getting we feel real good,” said Spangler.

While hoping voters agree with Spangler’s confidence, the sheriff said if re-elected his plans for the next four years would rest chiefly on the effort to get higher pay for employees which in turn would help retain and recruit quality people.

”It’s my job to make sure that we do something to retain those that we have and go out there and make it attractive for those people who want to come to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” said Spangler.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will not face a democratic challenger in August.

