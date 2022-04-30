Tennessee baseball crushes Auburn in game one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bats got hot late for Tennessee. The Vols put up 15 unanswered runs between the seventh and eighth inning of game one. The Vols downed Auburn 17-4.

The Big Orange brought in those 17 runs on 19 hits by nine different Vols.

Tennessee is inching closer to another program record, this one for home runs. Friday night, UT blasted their 100th home run of the season. The program record for single-season home runs is 107.

The Vols were just as hot on the mound. Chase Burns struck out nine Auburn batters in five innings. He also got out of a bases-loaded no-outs in the top of the third by punching out the next three batters faced.

Three other Tennessee arms took the mound Friday night. Together, they struck out 16 of 40 batters faced. Mark McLaughlin was credited with his second win of the season, Friday night.

The three-game series picks up Saturday for game two.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m... inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

