Advertisement

Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
According to police, a man attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint in the Sun Tan City parking lot...
Two women react following separate encounters with man charged with aggravated robbery
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of...
Shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured at Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in North Knoxville
UTC lineman and Farragut grad selected 29th overall in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots
Former Farragut standout drafted in the 1st round by Patriots

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID
Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban