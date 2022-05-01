Auburn rallies late against Tennessee to steal game two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols struggled on the mound as Auburn put up eight runs to even the series heading into Sunday.

Four arms for the Big Orange took the mound in game two. Blade Tidwell started, pitching 2.2 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Camden Sewell came out of the bullpen in the third inning after Auburn plated its first run. The pitching staff struck out six batters and walked eight.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s pitching unit struck out 10 Vols and only allowed three walks.

The offense saw some life early. In the first inning, Jordan Beck laced the pitch deep to left field for a double. Drew Gilbert batted Beck in with a single to center to go up 1-0.

Gilbert had two RBIs on the night.

Auburn and Tennessee plated one run in the third inning.

Tennessee would tie the game in the sixth inning thanks to two separate wild pitches. On the first wild pitch, Evan Russell advanced to second; Trey Lipscomb advanced to third; Beck scored.

Then on the second wild pitch, Lipscomb scored to tie the game a 4 apiece.

The Vols outhit the Tigers 10-6 and lost for the first time this season when outhitting their opponent. Seven different Big Orange batters collected base knocks and three logged multi-hit games.

Tennessee will look for its 10th consecutive series victory in the Sunday rubber match.

