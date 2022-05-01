CASA gathers to raise money for critical work during Red Shoe Gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CASA of East Tennessee hosted its 10th annual Red Shoe Gala Saturday.

Inside the Jackson Terminal volunteers and donors of the organization came together for drinks, food, and conversation about the vital work the organization does.

”It is the biggest fundraiser we do every year, and it’s vital. Without these funds kids don’t get taken care of the way they need to so it’s really important,” said Amy Jackson the Executive Director of CASA of East Tennessee.

CASA hoped the gala would bring in nearly $30,000 to help train, fund, and support volunteers of the organization.

