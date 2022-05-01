Clearing out on Monday with warm sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms with heavy rainfall have moved into western North Carolina as we expect a few isolated storms to pop-up here over the next few hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave Monday morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, as the sunshine stays with us. Overall if you are planning a hike into the mountains, it should be a great day!

Highs on Monday will be near 82 in Knoxville to 78 in Crossville. Our average high for this time of year is 76.

Monday night into Tuesday we’ll increase our cloud coverage and that’ll lead to more opportunities for showers and storms on Tuesday. We’ll start the day on Tuesday near 60 so nice and mild.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday we’ll increase the rain chances through the day as we go from a 20% coverage to 40%. Temperature wise we’ll be warmer again into the mid 80s.

More rain and storms are with us Wednesday through Saturday. Overall, this week we could pick up 3/4″ to 1″ of rain with some locally higher amounts.

Sunday dries out with partly cloudy skies that last into Monday and temperatures staying in the upper 70s to near 80.

