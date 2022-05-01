Advertisement

Joyce spins a gem as No. 1 Vols win Sunday over No. 19 Auburn

In the top of the eighth inning, Ben Joyce registered a fastball of 105.5 mph, believed to be the fastest pitch thrown in college baseball history.
Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Beck’s go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted top-ranked Tennessee to a series-clinching win over No. 19 Auburn, 5-3 on Sunday.

The win - Tennessee’s 40th of the season - ties the 2000 South Carolina team for the fewest games played to hit the milestone by an SEC team since the league expanded in 1992.

Ben Joyce picked up his second win of the season out of the bullpen after a solid start from Drew Beam. The Volunteer Fireman tossed a career-long four innings in relief, striking out six and only allowing one hit.

In the top of the eighth inning, Joyce registered a fastball of 105.5 mph, believed to be the fastest pitch thrown in college baseball history. If the reading was accurate, that would be the second-fastest recorded pitch in Major League Baseball, just 0.3 mph behind Aroldis Chapman, who threw 105.8 mph pitch as a Cincinnati Red against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 24, 2010.

The Big Orange welcome Alabama A&M to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Tennessee versus Auburn in Game Two
Auburn rallies late against Tennessee to steal game two
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball crushes Auburn in game one
Pictured is one of the teams competing in the Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournament
Bring the Thunder to help fight childhood cancer
2022 NFL Draft
Five Vols selected in 2022 NFL Draft