Joyce spins a gem as No. 1 Vols win Sunday over No. 19 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jordan Beck’s go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted top-ranked Tennessee to a series-clinching win over No. 19 Auburn, 5-3 on Sunday.

The win - Tennessee’s 40th of the season - ties the 2000 South Carolina team for the fewest games played to hit the milestone by an SEC team since the league expanded in 1992.

Ben Joyce picked up his second win of the season out of the bullpen after a solid start from Drew Beam. The Volunteer Fireman tossed a career-long four innings in relief, striking out six and only allowing one hit.

In the top of the eighth inning, Joyce registered a fastball of 105.5 mph, believed to be the fastest pitch thrown in college baseball history. If the reading was accurate, that would be the second-fastest recorded pitch in Major League Baseball, just 0.3 mph behind Aroldis Chapman, who threw 105.8 mph pitch as a Cincinnati Red against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 24, 2010.

The Big Orange welcome Alabama A&M to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+

