Advertisement

The Judds to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame following Naomi’s death


The 76-year-old member of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds passed away Saturday.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday will take place following the sudden passing of a 76-year-old member Naomi Judd.

Aubrey Miller, Director of Communications with the County Music Hall of Fame, sent out a statement Saturday evening about her passing and the ceremony scheduled to take place Sunday evening.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum joins family and fans in grieving the sudden loss of Naomi Judd. Following the wishes of the Judd family, the museum will move forward with the Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, with Wynonna planning on being in attendance. In addition to The Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, and Pete Drake will be formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Public red carpet arrivals are canceled.

Statement from Country Music Hall of Fame

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young also provided a statement:

Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds.

Kyle Young, CEO of Country Music Hall of Fame
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Naomi’s passing was announced Saturday afternoon, taking the music world by surprise. Country music legend Loretta Lynn was one of the many that weighed in on her passing on social media.

“My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and the grandchildren,” Lynn said on social media.

CMT also issued a statement regarding her passing:

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honored to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

Statement from CMT

The ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday at the CMA Theatre in the Country Music Hall of Fame at 5 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported

Latest News

CASA of East Tennessee hosted its Red Shoe Gala, Saturday.
CASA gathers to raise money for critical work during Red Shoe Gala
The Judds
Country music icon Naomi Judd’s legacy inspires generations of Kentucky musicians
A few strong to marginally severe storms will bubble up on a warm and humid Sunday. We have a...
First Alert: A few small but strong storms Sunday
CASA hoped the gala would bring in nearly $30,000 to help train, fund, and support volunteers...
CASA gathers to raise money for critical work during Red Shoe Gala