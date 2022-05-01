Multi-vehicle crash blocks Millertown Pike as crews free trapped passenger
Millertown Pike was blocked Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millertown Pike was blocked east of Harris Road Sunday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.
Crews with KCR and the Rural Metro Fire Department freed one of the people involved in the crash who was trapped in their car but was not injured, according to officials.
Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area.
