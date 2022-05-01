Multi-vehicle crash blocks Millertown Pike as crews free trapped passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millertown Pike was blocked east of Harris Road Sunday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews with KCR and the Rural Metro Fire Department freed one of the people involved in the crash who was trapped in their car but was not injured, according to officials.

Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

The road is blocked on Millertown pike just East of Harris Rd for a short while after crews from Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire extricated a patient that was trapped in their vehicle with no injuries from a two vehicle car accident. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ozRMISD8CA — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) May 1, 2022

