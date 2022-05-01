Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash blocks Millertown Pike as crews free trapped passenger

Millertown Pike was blocked Sunday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.
Multi-vehicle crash blocked Millertown Pike Sunday afternoon.
Multi-vehicle crash blocked Millertown Pike Sunday afternoon.(Knox County Rescue)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Millertown Pike was blocked east of Harris Road Sunday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.

Crews with KCR and the Rural Metro Fire Department freed one of the people involved in the crash who was trapped in their car but was not injured, according to officials.

Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Clearing out on Monday with warm sunshine
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76
A few strong to marginally severe storms will bubble up on a warm and humid Sunday. We have a...
First Alert: A few small but strong storms Sunday