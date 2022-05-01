Advertisement

Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign

The bill is one of several that passed this year that block COVID-19 safety requirements.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign off on a new law requiring governments and businesses to treat immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection as equal to getting vaccinated in their policies.

The legislation became law Friday without the Republican’s signature, taking effect immediately.

The bill requires a letter from a licensed physician or certain lab test results as proof of “acquired immunity.”

Eric Mayo, a lobbyist on the governor’s team, expressed concerns about the legislation to a Senate committee last month. Mayo told senators Lee was concerned about “businesses being put in the situation where they aren’t able to make the decisions best for their business.”

The bill is one of several that passed this year that block COVID-19 safety requirements.

Last year, lawmakers also passed and Lee signed a sprawling state law that largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. In the immediate aftermath, some organizations switched their policies to require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Many of them have since removed requirements altogether.

With Republican supermajorities that can override him, Lee has not vetoed any bills while in office. He at times has returned bills without signing them to show his concerns.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported

Latest News

The 76-year-old member of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds passed away Saturday.
Naomi Judd, matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76
A few strong to marginally severe storms will bubble up on a warm and humid Sunday. We have a...
First Alert: A few small but strong storms Sunday
CASA of East Tennessee hosted its Red Shoe Gala, Saturday.
CASA gathers to raise money for critical work during Red Shoe Gala
The Judds
Country music icon Naomi Judd’s legacy inspires generations of Kentucky musicians