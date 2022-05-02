Anakeesta to offer $5 admission to locals this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will host Local Appreciation Week this week, offering discounted admission rates to certain East Tennesseans.

Residents and employees of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Blount and Hamblen Counties can visit Anakeesta for only $5 from May 2 to May 8, according to a release. To qualify for the offer, guests over the age of 16 must present a valid photo ID or current paycheck stub upon arrival.

The appreciation week will occur during Anakeesta’s Blooms and Tunes spring celebration, which will offer “larger-than-life, whimsical spring-themed art installations, daily live music, chef-inspired culinary creations, and floral mocktails and cocktails.”

Locals who visit the park can apply the $5 ticket to an annual pass which usually costs $59.99.

The Friends of the Smokies will receive a portion of the proceeds from the week-long event. The organization assists the National Park Service in preserving and protecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

