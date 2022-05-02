Back to a nice, warm day, ahead of more storms at times this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re back to one of those “off” days in this in on and off rain and storm trend, which means today is one of the nice days! Scattered batches of storms are brewing around the region and moving our way at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog developing. We’re starting the day off mild, with a low around 57 degrees.

We have a beautiful, warm, and *mostly dry day. It’s mostly sunny most of the day, with a stray pop-up shower or storm possible along our elevation changes this evening. Today’s high is around 82 degrees, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing. A few more storms move into the northwest corner of our area, the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, by the morning. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is toasty, with a high of 86 degrees, in between those few morning storms and the afternoon’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Higher humidity makes it feel a little hotter, and helps to create a spotty pocket of rain or a storm in the afternoon through the evening, and then we’ll have scattered rain and storms later at times.

Scattered on and off rain and storms carry over into Wednesday. It’s back to spotty rain chances on Thursday, only to go back up to a 60% coverage Thursday night through Friday night, as we have on and off rain and storms to end the week.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in you First Alert 8-Day Planner for next weekend. As of now, we’re looking at decreasing coverage of rain and storms Saturday, and a dip to mid 70s for highs for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.