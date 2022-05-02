‘Critical issue for everyone’ | Mental health workshop to be held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City, county and state leadership have paired together to host a joint workshop focused on mental health in May.

The workshop will be held on Monday, May 9 and hosted by the Knoxville City Council, Knox County Commission, and members of the Knox County State Delegation. It will take place in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building, located at 400 Main Street.

Knoxville Vice-Mayor Andrew Roberto, Knox County Commission Chairman Richie Beeler, and Senator Becky Duncan Massey said the “first of its kind discussion” not only brings legislative representatives to the city but would inform all those in attendance about mental health services in the community.

Presenters at the workshop include:

Commissioner Marie Williams, Tenn. Depart. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Jerry Vagnier, CEO of McNabb Center

Liz Clary, Vice President of Covenant Health Behavioral Services

Ben Harrington, CEO of Mental Health Association of East Tennessee

Dr. Bruce Spangler, CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center

Randy Nichols, Knox County Sheriff’s Department Special Counsel

Tony Benton, CEO of Tennova Healthcare East Market

“The issue of mental health affects every one of us in some way, and dealing with it effectively requires a comprehensive effort.” Richie Beeler, Knox County Commission Chairman, said. “Getting these three groups together for this workshop, along with agencies that are actively involved in mental health services, is a very important step toward doing that.”

The CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center said that residents in need experience anxiety and suffering without adequate access and coordination of mental health services.

“With 40% of Knox County residents in need of some mental health care, the challenge to access and coordinate mental health affects all sectors of our community. Without care, our citizens experience undue anxiety and suffering,” Dr. Bruce Spangler, CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center. “Without coordination, our community expends duplicated resources in emergency responses. The mental health workshop led by Councilmember Roberto and Commissioner Beeler will provide an opportunity to cast light on service gaps and identify paths to permanent solutions.”

Tennova Healthcare saw over 160 deaths by suicide in the East Tennessee region alone throughout the pandemic, according to Tony Benton, CEO of Tennove Healthcare East Market.

“Tennova’s new partnership in The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will help to bridge the gap of services needed for some of our most vulnerable patients,” Benton said. “We are hopeful as we all work together that we can support this critical need that has continued to grow in our community.”

One of the presenters at the workshop from the McNabb Center said that mental health was fundamental to the region’s success.

“Mental health is fundamental to our success as a city and county. By coming together to discuss the needs in our community, we are taking positive steps to ensure mental wellness remains a priority,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO. “We applaud the City of Knoxville and Knox County leaders for working to address concerns and focus on the community’s mental wellbeing.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.