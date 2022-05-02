Former Knoxville mayor remembers planning World’s Fair 40 years ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The World’s Fair Park was used mainly for special events and people visiting in 2022. All of the events would never be as big as the World’s Fair.

Back in 1982, Ronald Reagan was just elected president and visited the fair, Lamar Alexander was Tennessee’s Governor, the Sunsphere was just built and Petro’s was just getting started.

“It was literally a Frito bag cut on the side with our special recipe chili in there with the various toppings,” Petro’s co-founder Dale Widmer said.

While this might sound simple now, people raved about this, according to Widmer.

“Over the last two to three weeks of the fair we’d have a two to three hour wait, no embellishments, just to get a Petro,” Widmer said.

The World’s Fair came to Knoxville after city leaders, which included former Mayor Randy Tyree, planned the fair for months.

“We took that as a challenge and we really ended getting a lot of momentum built up utilizing that item against us,” Tyree said.

The city got its momentum after the Wall Street Journal published an article which called Knoxville the Scruffy City. Tyree and other city leaders were able to get 11 million people from across the nation and from 21 different countries.

“It was a perfect storm in a positive way in order to accomplish what we were able to accomplish,” Tyree said.

Millions of people having fond memories including Widmer who helped make his dream a restaurant chain.

“I was introduced and had my first Petro and fell in love with it immediately,” Widmer said.

Former mayor Tyree said unlike other World’s Fairs, Knoxville’s actually brought in money to the city. Petro’s opened its first brick and mortar location three years after the World’s Fair.

