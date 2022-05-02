Gov. Lee to pause all executions in 2022, announces independent investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee’s office announced Monday morning that there will not be any executions in 2022 in Tennessee.

The Governor’s office also announced plans to launch a third-party review of a lethal injection testing oversight.

Oscar Franklin Smith was set to be executed April 21, but issues surrounding the lethal injection preparation ended with a temporary reprieve.

Smith had already eaten his last meal at a prison in Nashville when he got the news.

Former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will conduct the independent review.

Here’s what he’ll be looking for:

- Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution - Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018, and adherence to testing policies since the update - TDOC staffing considerations

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” said Lee in press release. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

In the past three years, three of four executions were done by electric chair.

The April 21 execution was set to be the first one since Feb. 2020, and was one of five expected this year.

According to the Governor’s office, the Tennessee Supreme Court will determine the new execution dates.

